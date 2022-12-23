HA on a roll entering Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

Houston Academy is one of the hottest teams coming into the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic, which begins Monday at the Dothan Civic Center.

The Raiders, ranked No. 4 in the state for Class 3A, have a 14-1 record with the lone loss coming to powerhouse Berkeley Prep of Tampa, Fla.

Houston Academy will match up against Dale County in the fourth and final game of the opening night of the 16-team, single-elimination boys basketball tournament.

Action begins at 3:30 p.m. with Carroll taking on Wicksburg, followed by Rehobeth against Abbeville, Providence Christian meeting Geneva before the Raiders take on the Warriors to finish off the first night.

On Tuesday, the other eight teams get into action starting with Daleville against Geneva County at 3:30, followed by Georgiana against Headland, Dothan against three-time defending tournament champion Eufaula and Ashford against Northside Methodist Academy to conclude the first round games.

Quarterfinal games will be held on Wednesday, the semifinals on Thursday and then the consolation and championship games on Friday.

The tournament will feature five other state-ranked teams in addition to HA: Carroll ranked No. 5 in Class 5A and Headland ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, Providence Christian ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, Abbeville ranked No. 3 in Class 2A and Georgiana, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.

Tickets are $6 each night. A tournament record $62,624 was raised last year in the tournament through sponsorships, ticket sales and concession revenues minus expenses to go back to the schools selected to compete in the boys basketball tournament held annually.

It will mark the second time Houston Academy and Dale County have played within a week. The Raiders defeated the Warriors 59-50 earlier this week.

Houston Academy coach Ron Watson is impressed with Dale County.

“First of all they’re well coached,” Watson said. “Coach (James) Edmonds does a good job with them and they’re disciplined and they play with a lot of heart.

“The other night, I kept thinking we were going to put them away … we were up 15 after three quarters … and they came back and cut it to six with a few seconds left and we scored the last three points.

“They don’t have a whole lot of bench, but their starting five is really good. Junior Smith … he’s hard to handle. He’s tall and lean and he can dribble and he can shoot. Then that shooter that they’ve got, Jamarvion Scott, is a true three-point shooter.

“He can make it off the dribble and he can make a set shot. Those two players right there give them a chance to beat anybody when you’ve got a big, tall kid who can rebound and put it back and handle the ball and you’ve got a pure shooter.

“What they did really well against us the first time was their halfcourt trap. They’re disciplined and if you’re not secure with the ball, you can get in trouble.”

Houston Academy made it to the Class 3A state semifinal game last season and the momentum has carried over. Watson is back as head coach after stepping away from the role for three years while Scott Whitaker led the program. Watson had coached his alma mater for 16 seasons before his assistant, Whitaker, took over as the head coach. Whitaker decided to step down after last season and Watson returned.

“There’s been some hard times with both coaches and players trying to learn each other,” Watson said. “But I’ve been really surprised at how well our defense has played. And too our bench has really helped us out. We have a deep bench and five seniors and Malone (Liddon) was the only starter. So you have some seniors coming off the bench and that kind of helps.”

Liddon is dealing with an injury and is currently out. A deep bench, however, has been a plus for HA and will be needed if success is to follow in the tournament.

“Truthfully, sometimes it’s hard getting everybody the playing time they deserve,” Watson said. “Coming off the bench is Ethan Coachman, 6-3, 260. Got freshman Jordan Forrester, he’s about 6-5, 195, freshman. I’ve never seen anybody improve like him. He couldn’t dunk until about two months ago and now he just jumps and slams it with two hands.

“One of the most consistent players we have is a senior, Harrison Swanner (6-1, 175), who comes off the bench. He played JV last year and he just doesn’t make mistakes. He shoots a high percentage from the field. He’s only taken like eight three-pointers and he’s made seven.

“He doesn’t have a whole lot of turnovers and he can score around the basket. He’s really just the heart and soul coming off the bench because you can put him at about any position because he’s really steady.”

A two-game trip in Florida is something Watson points to as a building block for the team. While the Raiders lost 70-35 to Berkeley Prep, they came back the next day to defeat Shorecrest Prep of St. Petersburg, 43-42 in overtime.

“That trip down there meant a lot to us … the coaches and the kids just kind of getting away knowing we were going into good competition,” Watson said. “To go down there and split with those two, I thought, was an achievement. That’s why we wanted to go was to play some elite teams and maybe have some success and maybe have some things we could work on.”