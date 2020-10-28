HA Raiders make it to Class 3A semifinals before being defeated

“That second set gave them confidence that, ‘Hey we can actually win this thing.’ Up to that point, we had been ahead almost the whole time,” Howell said. “That was the confidence they needed and they started hitting harder. From the point, they played amazing and earned it.”

Houston Academy regrouped and seized a 6-3 early in the fourth set behind two kills from Chancey and one each from Havas and Watson.

The Raiders maintained the lead, building it to 14-8. They still led 16-14, but Plainview took charge with seven straight points to go up 21-16 and eventually finished the set off at 25-18.

“I give Plainview credit,” Howell said. “They figured us out quite a bit. We were trying to run different sets and things, but we weren’t able to do that and I think they figured us out. They really brought it and became more confident as the match went on.

“Overall I felt Plainview made very few errors. They were very consistent and they had more patience than we did. We started making errors because we didn’t put the ball away. It was a matter of consistency that gave them the edge.”

The Raiders finished the match with 87 digs over the four sets.