HA Raiders make it to Class 3A semifinals before being defeated

BIRMINGHAM - A spot in the Class 3A state championship match was so close for Houston Academy’s volleyball team Wednesday even though a final 21-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-18 score doesn’t necessarily indicate so.
The Raiders were a point away, not once, but four times from a commanding 2-0 set lead in their semifinal match against Plainview at the Birmingham Crossplex.
They couldn’t seal the deal, though, and the Bears capitalized to win a close set and tie the match at 1-set each.
After Plainview dominated the third set, the Raiders led most of the fourth set, the last time at 16-14, but the Bears surged again, scoring 11 of the last 13 points to win the set and seal the overall victory.
With the win, Plainview (29-19) advanced to Thursday’s state final against Trinity of Montgomery.
Houston Academy, which beat Fyffe in a quarterfinal match Wednesday morning, finished the season with a 26-18 record and reached the state semifinals for the second straight year. The Raiders surged late in the season, winning 15 of 18 matches to help reach the state semifinals.
“Our girls have had a phenomenal season,” Houston Academy coach Vanessa Howell said. “They have worked so hard and they came so far after losing those five quality seniors from last year.
"We struggled quite a bit at first. We had a losing record for a long time, but we were playing those tough matches to get them better and prepared for this postseason. The girls have come far.
“I can’t say that I didn’t have this expectation (of the state tournament) for them – I did have this expectation as I always have high expectations – but they have truly done an amazing job from where we started. They grew so much from where we started to where we ended.”
The Raiders will lose four seniors – outside hitter Mattie Havas, libero Caley Caldwell, right side hitter Bailey Dykes and middle hitter Lizzy Kate Skinner.
“It is so sad to see this group of seniors go,” Howell said. “Lizzy Kate, Caley, Mattie and Bailey have worked so hard this year. They have been good leaders and they have had phenomenal careers at HA. They have given so much for the program.”
Havas had 18 kills and 14 digs to lead HA in the semifinal match against Plainview. Abby Caldwell had 41 assists, six aces, two kills and 15 digs, Rachel Watson had seven kills and Carryne Chancey had five kills, three aces and 16 digs.
Skinner and Dykes both had four kills with Dykes earning 10 digs and Skinner eight. Caley Caldwell had a team-high 23 digs.
Houston Academy played strong at the start of the match against Plainview, controlling most of the first set, though mostly by close margin, before winning it 25-21.
The second set was close throughout, but the Raiders eased out to a 24-21 lead, capitalizing on a Plainview serve into the net and two Bear hitting mistakes for three straight points.
The first opportunity to win the set ended with a HA serve into the net. On the next serve, a Raider dig attempt went out of bounds. On the ensuing play, the Bears earned a kill off a HA block effort to tie it at 24.
The Raiders, behind a Havas kill off an Abby Caldwell set, edged back in front again at 25-24, setting up another chance to win the set. However, a Raider kill attempt went into the net, helping the Bears retie it at 25.
Two straight ensuing attacks by the Raiders went out of bounds, giving Plainview points and a 27-25 victory in the set.
“That was really a big turning point,” Howell said of the inability to secure the final set point. “We just couldn’t put it the ball away. Those four points were a killer. It is just didn’t go our way.”
The start of the third set turned out to be disastrous for the Raiders, as a miscommunication for a hit, along a four-hit violation and two hitting errors helped Plainview to a quick 5-0 lead.
The Bears maintained control the rest of the set, pulling away to a 25-15 win.
Howell felt the second set ending helped fuel Plainview’s dominating third set win.
“That second set gave them confidence that, ‘Hey we can actually win this thing.’ Up to that point, we had been ahead almost the whole time,” Howell said. “That was the confidence they needed and they started hitting harder. From the point, they played amazing and earned it.”
Houston Academy regrouped and seized a 6-3 early in the fourth set behind two kills from Chancey and one each from Havas and Watson.
The Raiders maintained the lead, building it to 14-8. They still led 16-14, but Plainview took charge with seven straight points to go up 21-16 and eventually finished the set off at 25-18.
“I give Plainview credit,” Howell said. “They figured us out quite a bit. We were trying to run different sets and things, but we weren’t able to do that and I think they figured us out. They really brought it and became more confident as the match went on.
“Overall I felt Plainview made very few errors. They were very consistent and they had more patience than we did. We started making errors because we didn’t put the ball away. It was a matter of consistency that gave them the edge.”
The Raiders finished the match with 87 digs over the four sets.
“Defensively and passing wise, I felt it was one of our best matches of the year,” Howell said. “We passed great and played phenomenal defense. Offensively, we struggled. We struggled to put it away.
Earlier in the day in the quarterfinal round, Houston Academy knocked off No. 8 ranked Fyffe 25-21, 25-23, 25-27, 25-19.
Havas led the Raiders with 17 kills, nine digs and three aces, while Abby Caldwell delivered 44 assists, 20 digs and two aces and Caldwell had 29 digs, five assists and three aces. Watson had 12 kills and Dykes had a team-high 24 digs plus six kills and two blocks.
Skinner had three kills, four blocks, four digs and two aces, Chancey six kills four aces and seven digs and Mary Suzan Aman had three kills and three digs.
As a team, Houston Academy earned 52 kills, 50 assists, 14 aces, seven blocks and 97 digs in the win.
