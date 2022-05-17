HA Raiders softball team advances to championship game

The Houston Academy Raiders’ softball team is getting a trophy – it’s now only a question of whether it’s the first-place blue state map trophy or the second place red state map version.

The Raiders won three games Tuesday at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park to advance to Wednesday’s AHSAA Class 3A state championship game. They will play at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of a 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning losers’ bracket game.

Houston Academy (47-13-1) advanced with a 4-1 semifinal win over Mobile Christian.

Earlier Tuesday, the Raiders defeated Beulah 4-1 and defending state champion Plainview 2-1, winning the later game on a walk-off RBI single by Jayden Rausch.

Timely hitting sparked the first two wins as all six runs were scored with two outs or during the second out.

The 47 wins are a fast-pitch school record for the Raiders, who entered the tournament tied for the school’s best.

HA 4, Mobile Christian 1: A key double play in the bottom of the sixth inning helped Houston Academy in the winners’ bracket finals win over the Leopards.

Clinging to a 3-1 lead after the Leopards scored, the Raiders got out of a first-and-third one-out situation as reliever Emily Adams induced a double play ground ball to end the threat.

HA added an insurance run in the top of the seventh as Emily Maddox earned a triple and scored on a ground ball error.

The Raiders scored a run in the third and two in the sixth to build a 3-0 lead.

Consecutive singles by Suzanne Snell, Mary Suzan Aman and Adams loaded the bases and an Alexis Milanowski sacrifice fly brought home Snell.

Three innings later, the Raiders used three straight bunts to score two runs. Ansleigh Smith singled to open the frame. Courtesy runner Sara Bourkard moved to second on a passed ball then was sacrificed to third on a Mallory Magrino bunt. A bunt by Rausch scored Bourkard and another bunt by Snell moved Rausch to second. A groundball error off the bat of Aman scored Rausch.

The Leopards cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth. A triple by Edy Gavin and walks to Dakota Skelton and Tori Taylor loaded the bases with nobody out. Molly Pitts hit into a force out to second, scoring Gavin, but the Raiders only double play of the day prevented more scoring.

Houston Academy finished with nine hits, led by Adams’ three hits. Milanowski added two.

Braya Hodges was the winning pitcher, going five innings with four strikeouts and only one run and four hits allowed. Hodges earned a save, working two scoreless innings with two hits allowed.

Houston Academy 2, Plainview 1: The Raiders rallied to beat the Bears, overcoming a 1-0 deficit with two-out runs in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings.

In the sixth, the first two batters went down in order before Adams singled. Milanowski, an Auburn University signee, then doubled to center, bringing home Adams to tie it. Milanowski was out trying to stretch it into a triple.

An inning later, Maddox led off with a single and stole second. She was sacrificed to third on a Tylaya Lingo bunt. Smith tried a squeeze bunt, but Maddox was out at the plate.

A walk to Magrino put runners at first and second. Rausch then hit a 1-1 pitch to center for a game-winning RBI, scoring Bourkard, a courtesy runner for Smith.

Tessa Wood, last year’s Class 3A state player of the year, gave Plainview a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth on a RBI single.

Hodges and Adams combined on a three-hitter and 12 strikeouts. Hodges, pitching for the first time in about a month, went four innings and allowed just two hits and one run, while striking out nine. Adams, the winning pitcher in relief, threw three innings of shutout ball, giving up just one hit, while striking out three. Adams issued the only walk.

Offensively, the Raiders had only one hit through the first five innings before getting four in the last two frames. Five different players had a hit with Milanowski’s double the only extra-base hit.

Houston Academy 4, Beulah 1: The Raiders got off to a fast start in their opening game, scoring a run each in the first three innings to build a 3-0 lead on way to the win.

Back-to-back doubles by Milanowski and Maddox plated the first-inning run. Aman’s two-out, bases-loaded single scored Bourkard in the second and Smith singled home Maddox in the third.

The Bobcats cut the gap with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but HA answered in the top of the seventh when Milanowski’s sacrifice fly scored Aman, who singled to start the inning.

Hodges, the winning pitcher, struck out 15 over 5 2/3 innings for the pitching win. She allowed just one hit, three walks and one run. Adams worked a scoreless 1 2/3 with three hits allowed and two strikeouts.

Offensively, HA had nine hits with Aman, Maddox and Smith with two each. Both of Maddox’s hits were doubles.

