HA’s offense clicks early in rout of Daleville

Mitchell’s arm and Jeb Daughtry’s legs fueled the next Raiders score. Three straight carries from Daughtry, who led HA on the ground with 119 yards on 10 carries, powered the Raiders to the Daleville 29.

A bad snap and a penalty, though, eventually put HA in a fourth-and-9 situation. It did not matter as Mitchell threw a perfect strike to Will Wells for a 33-yard gain.

That set up Daughtry’s 4-yard touchdown run that put HA up 21-0.

A 6-yard touchdown run from Mitchell and a 24-yard field goal from Greg Sexton capped the Raiders’ first-half scoring.

Daleville fought back to start the second half, but too many mistakes throttled any chances of a comeback.

The Warhawks recovered an onside kick to start the half but fumbled it back to Houston Academy two plays later. Later in the half, the Warhawks defense registered three consecutive sacks of Mitchell to force a punt but again fumbled the ball back to the Raiders.

The muffed punt set up a 4-yard scoring run from JT Ackerman that gave the Raiders a 38-0 lead halfway through the third quarter.

Mitchell added his final score of the night later in the quarter on another 2-yard run, putting the Raiders up 44-0 at that point.