HA’s offense clicks early in rout of Daleville

After struggling in a loss at Bayside Academy last week, a trip home proved to be a sweet remedy for Houston Academy’s offense Friday night.
The Raiders had success both passing and running en route to a 31-0 halftime lead and a 50-6 whipping of Class 3A, Region 2 rival Daleville at Northcutt Field.
After opening the season with two road games — including a 28-6 loss at perennially strong Bayside and a 42-19 win at Kinston — Friday night’s contest was the first of the season in Dothan for the Raiders (2-1 overall, 1-0 region).
“(We improved) on details on offense,” Raiders head coach Eddie Brundidge said of the win. “Not doing things that cause you to lose games like fumbles, bad snaps, missed assignments. We went back and cleared up a lot of that this week and had a good week of practice.”
Freshman quarterback Kadyn Mitchell spearheaded the early offensive onslaught, accounting for two touchdowns rushing and another passing in the first half alone. He scored the game’s first touchdown on a 2-yard keeper with 9:43 left in the first quarter and added a 45-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chapman Andrews on Houston Academy’s next possession.
Less than five minutes in, and the Raiders led Daleville (0-3, 0-1) 14-0.
“Coach (Don) Jacobs, the offensive coordinator, he’s great,” Mitchell said. “We run this one play that’s a sprint-out pass, and he always told me if the corner jumps the out route, throw the corner route. It worked. He makes perfect play calls.”
Mitchell’s arm and Jeb Daughtry’s legs fueled the next Raiders score. Three straight carries from Daughtry, who led HA on the ground with 119 yards on 10 carries, powered the Raiders to the Daleville 29.
A bad snap and a penalty, though, eventually put HA in a fourth-and-9 situation. It did not matter as Mitchell threw a perfect strike to Will Wells for a 33-yard gain.
That set up Daughtry’s 4-yard touchdown run that put HA up 21-0.
A 6-yard touchdown run from Mitchell and a 24-yard field goal from Greg Sexton capped the Raiders’ first-half scoring.
Daleville fought back to start the second half, but too many mistakes throttled any chances of a comeback.
The Warhawks recovered an onside kick to start the half but fumbled it back to Houston Academy two plays later. Later in the half, the Warhawks defense registered three consecutive sacks of Mitchell to force a punt but again fumbled the ball back to the Raiders.
The muffed punt set up a 4-yard scoring run from JT Ackerman that gave the Raiders a 38-0 lead halfway through the third quarter.
Mitchell added his final score of the night later in the quarter on another 2-yard run, putting the Raiders up 44-0 at that point.
“I saw a bunch of what he can do, what we knew he was capable of doing,” Brundidge said of the young signal caller. “He’s got a lot of room for improvement, but for a freshman, he’s doing exceptionally well. We’re proud he’s here at HA.”
Mitchell finished with 33 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns and completed 4-of-6 passing for 99 yards and another score. The three sacks impacted his rushing totals immensely, dropping his total by 22 yards.
After Ackerman notched a second touchdown on a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter, the referees instituted a running clock.
Daleville did have two highlights in the waning moments — a 55-yard pass from Omarion Pinckney to Marcus Smith, which set up Pinckney’s 8-yard touchdown run.
Ackerman supported the efforts of Daughtry and Mitchell with 92 yards rushing on just six carries.
Pinckney paced the Warhawks’ attack with 80 yards and a touchdown rushing on 17 carries. He added 53 yards passing.