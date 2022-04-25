HA seventh grader Dismuke shines as Raiders, Eagles make sub-state

Two years ago, Field Dismuke didn’t play golf.

You wouldn’t have known it, though, by his performance on Monday at the Dothan Country Club.

On a day the DCC course played tough with hard and fast greens, the Houston Academy seventh grader fired a 4-over-par 74 to tie for second individually at the AHSAA Class 3A, Section 1 Tournament and help the Raiders to a second-place team finish.

Houston Academy and Bayside Academy both shot 322 team scores, but the Admirals won first place on a tiebreaker of the best four back nine scores for each team. The difference was two strokes. Opp shot a 339 and Wicksburg a 367 to round out the tourney.

All four teams advanced to next Monday’s Class 3A, South 2 sub-state round at Fairhope’s Rock Creek Golf Club. The top two teams out of the eight at sub-state advance to the Class 3A state meet May 9-10 in Huntsville.

The Class 4A, Section 1 meet was also held Monday at the DCC course. Providence Christian School finished in second behind Alabama Christian Academy to qualify for next Monday’s 4A, South 3 sub-state round at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan. The top two teams out of the eight at that sub-state next week advance to the Class 4A state meet May 9-10 in Huntsville.

Providence finished with a 370 score, well behind ACA’s 334. Jackson (372) and St. Michael (375) also qualified for sub-state, beating out Straughn (379) and Ashford (383). Ashford, though, had an individual – Logan Barnes – qualify. Geneva’s Colton Yarbrough also qualified.

Dismuke leads HA

Houston Academy head coach Kevin Klein has seen some quick development from Dismuke, who started playing the sport shortly after the COVID time period two years ago.

Dismuke began this season on the junior varsity team, but soon improved to the B team and eventually to the varsity squad.

“Tremendous development by a young man as he has played golf under two years,” Klein said. “He is just a great athlete and he is absorbing everything quickly.

"He is a big, strong young man who can hit it a long way. He is kind of learning the finer points of the game. He is like a sponge as he learns everything he can to possibly get better and better.”

The Raider youngster began playing the sport because of his dad.

“My dad played golf and I came out with him and I started to like it a lot,” Dismuke said of his beginning less than two years ago.

On Monday, he pieced together a season-best performance, finishing behind only Bayside’s Cole Komyati, the Class 3A section medalist with a 70, and matching Bayside’s Luke Ferguson, who also had 74.

“I felt like I hit my good shots really well and my bad shots weren’t that bad and when I did hit a bad shot, I was able to recover very nicely,” Dismuke said.

He earned only one birdie, that coming on hole No. 4.

“On my birdie, I went driver, three wood, gap wedge and one putted,” Dismuke said.

He had five bogeys.

“My bogeys really came from my putting,” Dismuke said.

The other parts of his game were just fine, he said.

“I hit almost every fairway today,” Dismuke said. “I hit my irons really well today.”

Following Dismuke on the HA scorecard was Mason Crowder with a 79, which tied for the fourth best individual score in 3A as golfers had a hard time breaking 80 on the tough course.

Mac Edge shot an 81, William Savoy 88 and Sam Waller 89 for HA.

“We have gotten better all year,” Klein said of the Raiders. “We are still making too many silly penalties to get bigger numbers that are hurting us. If we can eliminate some of the mental mistakes in making triple bogeys for no reason, we have a good chance to win.”

In addition to Komyati and Ferguson, Bayside had a pair of 89 scores from Jack Hicks and Wells Lambert.

Opp’s third-place qualifying effort was paced by Landon Rogers with a 79. Will Boyd followed with an 84 and Clay Kyser had 87 and Caden Machen 89.

Wicksburg’s fourth-place qualifying effort was led by Trenton Ables’ 80. Clay Morrison was next with a 94.

Houston Academy also had two golfers qualify as individuals for next week’s sub-state as Denton Dowling (80) and Lewis Carter (81) had the second and third best individual scores behind Mobile Christian’s Taylor Hollon (78). Conner Eubanks, also of Mobile Christian, was the other individual qualifier with an 85.

Providence Christian advances

For Providence Christian, the first step toward reaching the state tournament is accomplished.

Now, the second – and more difficult – step comes next. It’s a step the Eagles couldn’t navigate past last year.

“We are thrilled to move on and excited about the opportunity (to reach state) because that is what you are trying to do – to advance to the next level,” Providence Christian golf coach Emory Latta said. “To be able to do that was our goal.”

Still, the Eagles have plenty of work to do next week to advance, said Latta, though they will play on their home course.

“I don’t think anybody feels like they played exceptionally well today, so the encouraging side of that is we feel we can improve because we will need to improve to advance beyond this week,” Latta said. “It is at home, so that is a good thing. That is where we practice and play.”

The Eagles’ 370 total Monday was led by Camden McCallister, who recorded an 86. Jonathan Wells had a 93, Bo Thornell a 95, Carter Phares a 96 and JT Scott a 97.

“They all could find five or six strokes where they were more or less wasted,” Latta said of Monday’s round. “Our goal is to improve on those things and score good enough to advance. Two of the eight teams advance, so it gets tougher. We will have to do better than the score we had today.”

Alabama Christian’s Andrew Whang was the Class 4A, Section 1 medalist with a 76. He was the lone golfer to shoot below 80.

Geneva’s Colton Yarbrough qualified for sub-state with the best individual score on a non-qualifying team with an 80. Ashford’s Logan Barnes had the fourth best score (89) to also qualify. St. James’ Eli Sommer (83) and LAMP’s Stinson McKinnon (87) were the other individual qualifiers.

