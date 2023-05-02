The Houston Academy Lady Raiders scored two goals in the final five minutes to send the game into overtime tied 2-2 and then won in a shootout over St. Luke’s on Tuesday night, while the HA boys had an easier time of it in a 2-0 shutout over Cottage Hill in the first round of the Class 1A-3A soccer playoffs.

Appearing down and out, the HA girls got its first goal with under five minutes left when Camille Reeves connected high into the net.

With about a minute remaining in regulation, St. Luke’s was called for a handball violation in the box and Reeves lined up for the penalty kick and scored with a low shot to the left of the diving goalkeeper to tie the game.

After two scoreless five-minute overtime periods, each team chose five players for a PK shootout to determine the outcome.

Reeves went first and scored with a shot to the right bottom of the net against St. Luke’s goalie Ashlyn Turner. St. Luke’s Ana Franco sent a shot over the goal.

HA then sent Maci Caldwell out, who scored with a kick to the top right corner of the net. St. Luke’s Presley Jackson missed wide on her attempt against HA goalkeeper Maggie Renshaw.

The Raiders connected again on their third kick as Brinley Harrell went to the bottom right of the goal with a score. St. Luke’s got its first shootout goal from Kiley Hawarah.

Having a chance to secure the win, Houston Academy’s Elsie Shirley did just that as she booted the ball into the top right corner of the net to seal the victory.

It set off a wild celebration for the Raiders, who improved to 19-1-4.

“Oh my gosh,” HA girls coach Tom Renshaw said after the game.

Renshaw then talked about an adjustment on offense that was made to get Reeves more opportunities down the stretch.

“We pushed her up top and she made it happen,” Renshaw said. “We just kept grinding. I pulled one of my back line off and I put another forward up there, because at that point we just had to generate some offense and Camille came through in the clutch.”

St. Luke’s got a first half goal by Hawarah just seven minutes into the match and went up 2-0 late in the second half, again getting the score from Hawarah before the Raiders rallied.

Renshaw was impressed with the opponent from Mobile, which finished its season at 8-9-5.

“Hat’s off to St. Luke’s,” Renshaw said. “They have a fantastic squad. They took us to the whistle. It was a great match.”

The Raiders will play the winner of the Providence Christian at Cottage Hill game later this week.

In the boys game, sophomore Riggs Hickey scored a goal in each half during the Raiders’ victory.

Houston Academy improved to 21-3-1 and advances to play at St. Luke's in the second round of the playoffs on Friday.

“We did a good job in the midfield possessing the ball and finding open feet, and playing to our feet,” Houston Academy boys coach Brian Jackson said. “Andrew Gil did a great job finding our lone ranger in the midfield when Riggs scored the first goal of the game.

“We really found our groove in the second half finding our wingers and again, just a beautiful pass by Lucius (Renshaw) to the midfield and Riggs knocked another one home.”

Will Pitchford got the shutout in goal behind a defense that played spectacular.

“We’ve done really well the last seven weeks on working our defense,” Jackson said. “Our stopper and sweeper combination with Owen Dawson and Ryan Pfeiffer are communicating really well and our two marking backs – J.C. Peacock and Charles Ibie – are marking their men.

“The backbone of our team is our defense right now.”