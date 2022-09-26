HA softball player Hodges commits to Alabama, Enterprise's Lessman to Iowa

One of the stars of Houston Academy’s recent state championship softball team has announced she is Bama Bound.

Braya Hodges, a pitching standout for the Raiders, announced a commitment to play for the University of Alabama on Monday night. Hodges is a junior who has two more years of eligibility left at Houston Academy.

She is the second Wiregrass softball player to commit to a Division-I program in the last two weeks. Enterprise’s Georgia Lessman, a senior, announced plans to attend the University of Iowa on Sept. 14.

Hodges, the state Class 3A Pitcher of the Year this past spring, finished with a 21-6 record, a 1.24 ERA and a Wiregrass-high 296 strikeouts for HA in the pitching circle. She also pitched five no-hitters. In addition to her pitching, Hodges hit .405 and had a .481 on-base percentage with two homers on offense while battling an injury for the Raiders, who won the AHSAA Class 3A state title.

“It’s the thought of it being your hometown state,” Hodges said about her decision. “That was like the deciding factor for me, knowing I would have my family be able to get there every weekend and having people from around here come and support me.”

Hodges said she also had interest from Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, UAB, Troy and South Alabama. She made official visits to Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Illinois and Alabama and had an unofficial visit to South Carolina. She had offers from Troy and Illinois in addition to Alabama.

Though she has two more years of high school ball left, Hodges said she felt the timing was right to commit.

“I just fell in love with it,” Hodges said of the Alabama campus. “It was nice and it was something I couldn’t pass up. It was a family environment. It was somewhere I could see myself in the future. I knew 100 percent without a doubt that was where I wanted to be.”

Hodges said she committed to Alabama for both hitting and pitching.

“I will do whatever a coach will ask me to do. I do enjoy hitting, but I do see myself more of a pitcher,” Hodges said.

Hodges made her plans known on Twitter Monday night.

“I’m incredibly exhilarated to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama,” Hodges wrote. “Thank you to God, my family, my coaches and the Alabama softball staff for helping me achieve part of my childhood dream. Thank you God for this opportunity, the talents I am blessed with, and the journey you are taking me on.

“To my parents, thank you for pushing me to pursue this goal of mine. Without y’all I wouldn’t be the athlete or person I am. To my coaches (past and present) thank you all for instilling in me some type of valuable lesson in life.

“Lastly but definitely not least, thank you to everyone who has ever supported me through the years. Not all of you are here to celebrate this with me but I know you are watching from heaven. Again thank you all and most importantly … Roll Tide.”

A transfer from Opp, Hodges was 9-3 with four saves, a 1.13 earned run and 191 strikeouts during her freshman season with the Bobcats. In 47 games on offense, she hit .415 (44-of-106) and had .559 on-base percentage with 10 homers, 50 RBIs, 40 runs, and doubles. She helped Opp finish 39-11-1 with a regional tournament appearance.

Lessman, Enterprise’s lead-off hitter, is a two-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree. The Wildcat outfielder batted .470 (70-of-149) and had a .500 on-base percentage this past season with three homers, 25 runs batted in and was a perfect 40-of-40 on stolen bases. She helped EHS finish with a 31-16 record and to the regional postseason tournament.

As a sophomore, Lessman hit .477 (66-of-14) and had a .521 on-base percentage with one homer, 17 runs batted in, 55 runs scored and was 35-of-36 on stolen base attempts.

“I am very excited,” Lessman said of her verbal commitment to Iowa “I have played softball for a very long time, since I was 6 I think, and it has always been a goal and a dream of mine to play for a Power 5 school, so it is pretty exciting.”

She chose the Iowa program over interest from Louisiana Tech, Troy, South Alabama and Tennessee.

“I just love the coaches and players that are there (at Iowa),” Lessman said. “I have met a few of them (current players) and some that are committed. I love the atmosphere and the coaching philosophies.”

A native of Iowa before moving to St. Louis when she was 4 and eventually to Enterprise before her freshman year, Lessman will have the opportunity to play in front of family and friends while at Iowa City. Both of her grandparents live in Sioux City and other relatives, including some cousins, live in Des Moines.

“My grandparents still live there and they don’t get to see me play very often,” Lessman said. “It will be nice for them to get to see me and stuff.”

With her commitment out of the way, Lessman is ready to focus on her senior year with the Wildcats.

“I just want to keep playing like I usually do and competing,” Lessman said. “I love my teammates and I love being with them. I want to spend the last year having fun and spending time with them and get as far as we can (in the postseason).”