HA tennis coach Hart receives state award

“Considering the guys captured state, I felt pretty good about the season,” Hart said. “We knew at the beginning that we should be one of the main players. We felt we had a chance and the guys worked hard all season and got the job done.”

At the start of the season, Hart had concerns about the doubles teams, especially with an influx of eighth and ninth graders joining the program.

“I wanted to mainly focus on our doubles, making sure we had our doubles lineup where we needed it be,” Hart said. “We had a couple of new players to work in and there was a lot of chemistry we had to get right (on those doubles teams) and getting the right people partnered up.”

Apparently, Hart pushed the right buttons as all three doubles teams won state titles. Freshman Mitchell Pedra and Andrew Ayodeji won the No. 1 doubles state title, while Brody Williams and eighth grader Jason Mun won state at No. 2 and Wills McRae and Thomas Buntin, a pair of eighth graders, won he No. 3 doubles state crown.