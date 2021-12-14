HA tennis coach Hart receives state award

Veteran Houston Academy tennis coach Brian Hart wasn’t expecting the news last week.
Hart, who has guided the Raiders boys and girls tennis teams for the past 12 seasons, was named the 2020-21 Alabama Boys Tennis Coach of the Year by the NFHS Coaches Association. A letter from the NFHS arrived at HA last week, announcing him as this year’s honoree.
“I was humbled and excited,” Hart said in a Dothan Eagle interview on Friday “It is an honor and I am excited about representing HA tennis. It was unexpected.
“I had gotten a letter a couple of months ago, saying the high school association nominated me, but I didn’t necessarily think anything was going to come from that.”
Despite having a team with no seniors and only one junior, Hart guided the Raider boys tennis team this past spring to the AHSAA Class 1A-3A state tennis title.
Houston Academy won behind two individual singles title and three doubles crown to amass 53 points, well ahead of Westminster of Oak Mountain’s second place total of 31.
It was the HA boys’ third straight AHSAA title, though over four years as the 2020 title was not contested because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
“Considering the guys captured state, I felt pretty good about the season,” Hart said. “We knew at the beginning that we should be one of the main players. We felt we had a chance and the guys worked hard all season and got the job done.”
At the start of the season, Hart had concerns about the doubles teams, especially with an influx of eighth and ninth graders joining the program.
“I wanted to mainly focus on our doubles, making sure we had our doubles lineup where we needed it be,” Hart said. “We had a couple of new players to work in and there was a lot of chemistry we had to get right (on those doubles teams) and getting the right people partnered up.”
Apparently, Hart pushed the right buttons as all three doubles teams won state titles. Freshman Mitchell Pedra and Andrew Ayodeji won the No. 1 doubles state title, while Brody Williams and eighth grader Jason Mun won state at No. 2 and Wills McRae and Thomas Buntin, a pair of eighth graders, won he No. 3 doubles state crown.
Hart was selected by the NFHS Coaches Association for the tennis coach of the year honor based on the association’s criteria of “coaching performance in the 2020-21 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching.”
In addition to his duties as the boys and girls tennis coach, Hart also serves as the Dean of Students at Houston Academy and is also as a history teacher the Dothan private school
Making Hart’s success even more extraordinary is that he didn’t play any school tennis or have any connection with the sport until his job with HA.
“I’ve learned on the job and had some good mentors,” Hart said in a text on Tuesday.