HA wrestlers sweep Dothan, NMA in tri-match

Round one of the city of Dothan’s prep wrestling dual action belonged to Houston Academy.

The Raiders swept Northside Methodist Academy and Dothan during a tri-match at the NMA gym on Monday night.

With all three teams missing wrestlers because of the holidays, sickness or without the required hydration test, there were plenty of forfeits and double forfeits.

Helped by five Northside Methodist forfeits, Houston Academy edged the Knights 36-30, winning the dual on Allen Watkins’ victory at 182 pounds. The Raiders, behind four wins and three forfeits, downed Dothan 42-30 to finish the sweep.

Dothan won the final dual, capitalizing on three wins and four forfeits to defeat Northside Methodist 42-18.

For all three head coaches, the night was more about getting early-season action on the mat.

“I was a little disappointed in the first match,” Houston Academy head coach Brian McDonald said of his team that went 1-3 in actual matches for the dual against Northside Methodist. “I felt a lot better about the Dothan match. We just have to learn. The guys are still learning. I am still proud of them. It is the first part of the year and some of the new guys are getting their foot on the mat.”

The main highlight came in the final contested match of the HA-NMA dual. With it tied 24-24, but with both teams receiving one more forfeit later, the dual came down to the 182-pound match.

HA’s Watkins got a takedown and eventually earned a pin with 59 seconds left in the opening period over Northside Methodist’s Tucker Blackwell to give the Raiders the dual win.

Both Hughes Williams (160-weight class) and Andrew Gil (180-weight class) for HA won matches versus Dothan on first-period pins and received forfeits from NMA. David Sack (126), James Jones (152) and Sean Green (220) all received two forfeit wins.

Jonah Beaver (132) defeated Dothan’s Tyler Phipps on a second-period pin and George Veale (138) pinned Dothan’s Hunter Andres in the first period for the other HA victories.

Sack, Jones and Green all won exhibition matches versus Dothan.

While Houston Academy competed in matches last week, Dothan wrestlers were getting their first taste of live action.

“It is just getting a lot of the rust out,” Dothan head coach John Biezuns said. “We have a lot of young kids. We are half-and-half of DPA/Carver and Dothan High School. We had seven eighth graders wrestle tonight and we had three ninth graders wrestle tonight.

“It is good to get out there on the mat. These kids have been practicing now for three weeks. As for myself, I coach football and we had a good run to the second round of the playoffs this year so me and the football guys (eight to 10) have been out but a week.

“I am looking right behind me, Kunyea Moore, a first-year wrestler at 182 pounds who went the whole six minutes and he feels like he wrestled an hour –and-a half marathon. So they are out of shape. We have to get our lungs back in us.”

Cole Motzenbecker (145) recorded first-period pins against both Dothan and Houston Academy, while Caleb Ham (106) earned a first-period pin in his match against Northside Methodist when he had a commanding 12-2 lead.

Versus HA, Moore (182), Miatke (225), Ham (106) and Cooper Hall (113) received forfeit wins to go with Motzenbecker’s win. Hall earned a first-period pin in an exhibition.

Against Northside Methodist, Luke Mitchell (170) had first-period pins to go with the wins by Ham and Motzenbecker. Moore, Miatke and Hall all received forfeit wins. In exhibitions, Moore won on a third-period pin and Hall on a first-period pin.

“Caleb Ham is going to be a good one at 106,” Biezuns said. “He looks the part. He has had a great offseason and has wrestled some the last few years and it showed. You have to put in the time. He was the most impressive kid we had tonight.”

For the host Knights, who had only six wrestlers available, it was quality over quantity.

“The matches we wrestled, we did really well,” Northside Methodist coach Travis Robinson said. “There were some matches against Dothan that we have to work on some things. Some of the young wrestlers are trying to learn how to move around. If we talk to them to think a little about point matches instead of pinfall matches, maybe things will work out for us.”

David Bailey and Jesse Dyson, who off to strong starts to the season, were the highlights for the Knights as both won two matches off pins. Both of Bailey’s wins were in the first period, while Dyson had a first-period pin versus HA and a second-period pin versus NMA. Dyson also won a hard-fought second-period pin over Dothan’s Motzenbecker in an exhibition.

“They are seasoned wrestlers and they pulled out the matches they were supposed to pull out,” Robinson said. “They did what they were supposed to do.”

Brayden Monk (195) received forfeit wins in both duals, while James Dix (145) earned a pin versus HA and Logan Ward (106) a forfeit win against the Raiders.

Houston Academy 36, Northside Methodist 30

120 – Double forfeit

126 – David Sack (HA) wins by forfeit

132 – David Bailey (NMA) pin Jonah Beaver (HA) :58

138 – Jesse Dyson (NMA) pin Keygan Ebarb (HA) 3:32

145 – James Dix (NMA) pin Miller Rane (HA) 3:00

152 – Jack Jones (HA) wins by forfeit

160 – Hughes Williams (HA) wins by forfeit

170 – Andrew Gil (HA) wins by forfeit

182 – Allen Watkins (HA) pins Tucker Blackwell (NMA) 1:51

195 – Brayden Monk (NMA) wins by forfeit

220 – Seth Green (HA) wins by forfeit

285 – Double forfeit

106 – Logan Ward (NMA) wins by forfeit

113 – Double forfeit

Exhibition: James Dix (NMA) pins Muhammad Rashade (HA) 3:08

Houston Academy 42, Dothan 30

126 – David Sack (HA) wins by forfeit

132 – Jonah Beaver (HA) pins Tyler Phipps (DHS) second period

138 – George Veale (HA) pins Hunter Andres (DHS) 1:34

145 – Cole Motzenbecker (DHS) pins Miller Rane (HA) :30

152 – Jack Jones (HA) wins by forfeit

160 – Hughes Williams (HA) pins Luke Mitchell (DHS) : 12

170 – Andrew Gil (HA) pins Jimmy Berry (DHS) 1:24

182 – Kunyea Moore (DHS) wins by forfeit

195 – Double forfeit

220 – Sean Green (HA) wins by forfeit

285 – Isaiah Miatke (DHS) wins by forfeit

106 – Caleb Ham (DHS) wins by forfeit

113 – Cooper Hall (DHS) wins by forfeit

120 – Double forfeit

Exhibitions

David Sack (HA) pins Tyler Phipps (DHS) :11

Jack Jones (HA) pins Jimmy Berry (DHS) 1:25

Sean Green (HA) pins Mykel Lowe (DHS) 2:32

Cooper Hall (DHS) pins Emmett Payne (HA) :17

Dothan 42, Northside Methodist 18

132 – David Bailey (NMA) pins Tyler Phipps (DHS) :38

138 – Jesse Dyson (NMA) pins Hunter Andres (DHS) : 51

145 - Cole Motzenbecker (DHS) pins James Dix (NMA) :34

152 – Double forfeit

160 – Jimmy Berry (DHS) wins by forfeit

170 – Luke Mitchell (DHS) pins Tucker Blackwell (NMA) :24

182 – Kunyea Moore (DHS) wins for forfeit

192 – Brayden Monk (NMA) wins by forfeit

220 – Double forfeit

285 - Isaiah Miatke (DHS) wins by forfeit

106 – Caleb Ham (DHS) pins Logan Ward (NMA) first period

113 – Cooper Hall (DHS) wins by forfeit

Exhibitions

Kunyea Moore (DHS) pins Brayden Monk (NMA) 5:47

Jesse Dyson (NMA) pins Cole Motzenbecker (DHS) 2:40