HA wrestling team wins quad meet

The Houston Academy wrestling team went 3-0 during a quad meet at the HA campus on Friday night, including winning one match on a tiebreaker.

HA and T.R. Miller both won seven individual matches, all by pinfalls or forfeits, to finish in a 42 all tie, but the Raiders won the dual off tiebreaker J (the 10th tiebreaker) of most first points earned in the matches (12 to 3).

The Raiders also beat Northside Methodist Academy 48-17 and Thomasville 54-28 during the meet.

Six HA wrestlers went 3-0 on the night – Abe Haskins (106 weight class), David Sack (126), Jack Jones (152), Hughes Williams (160), Andrew Gil (170) and Sean Green (285).

Jones won all three of his matches by pinfall, while Haskins and Green won two of three by pinfalls. Sack and Williams had one pinfall and two forfeits and Gil received three wins by forfeits.

Emmett Payne (120) went 2-1 as did Miller Rane (144). Jonah Beaver (132) and Keygan Ebarb (138) both had forfeit wins from Thomasville in going 1-2.

There were four exhibition matches after the HA-Thomasville dual and the Raiders won all four on pinfalls with Haskins, Payne, Gil and Green earning those.

Northside Methodist goes 0-3: The Knights, with just six available wrestlers, lost all three matches, falling to Houston Academy 48-17, Thomasville 48-30 and to T.R. Miller 54-3.

Jesse Dyson, David Bailey and Brayden Monk were the highlights for NMA. Dyson, wrestling at 138 pounds, was 3-0 with two on-mat wins and a forfeit and Bailey, competing at 132, and Monk, at 195, both went 2-1.

Dyson took a 16-1 tech fall win over Houston Academy’s Keygan Ebarb and a 7-0 win over T. R. Miller. He received a forfeit from Thomasville. Bailey earned a first-period pin (1:10 into the match) over HA’s Jonah Beaver and lost on a pin to T.R. Miller’s Brody Hayes. He also received a forfeit from Thomasville.

Monk earned a pinfall over Thomasville’s Brayden William and a received a forfeit from Houston Academy. He lost by pinfall to T.R. Miller’s Dustin Godwin.

Wesley Hartman went 1-2 with the win a forfeit from Thomasville. He lost on pins to HA and T.R. Miller. He competed at 145 against Thomasville and Miller and at 152 versus HA.

Tucker Blackwell received a forfeit win at 160 against Thomasville, but didn’t compete in the other two duals. James Dix wrestled at 145 against HA and lost by pinfall.

The rest of NMA individual matches were forfeits or double forfeits.