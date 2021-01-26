Hall of fame football coach, Abbeville native Wayne Trawick passes

Abbeville native and hall of fame high school football coach Wayne Trawick passed away Tuesday after a brief illness.
Trawick spent 43 years as a high school coach, with stops at Cottonwood, Dale County and Andalusia before settling in for 25 years at Central-Phenix City.
Howard Holland, who spent many years as a high school coach in the Wiregrass and played football for Trawick at Cottonwood in the 1960s, considered him like a father.
“He was more of a daddy to me than a coach,” Holland said. “That’s why I decided in the ninth grade I wanted to be a coach because of him.”
Holland said he broke a collarbone during a spring game in the ninth grade and Trawick took care of him.
“He took me to the hospital and came back and got me when I got out, because mother couldn’t drive and daddy wasn’t going to come get me,” Holland said. “That really made an impression on me.
“He was like a daddy for everyone who ever played for him, I promise. He’s like part of my family, really.”
Holland said Trawick made players behave on and off the field.
“He picked me up by the neck at Abbeville one night because I showed out,” Holland said with a chuckle. “I went about 18 feet in the air when he got through with me. He could impress on you the way to act and the way not to act.
“I remember he whooped my butt in the ninth grade and said I better change the way I was doing things. I turned around then and started making better grades. So yes, he made a great impression on me. You respected him and did what he asked you to do.”
Trawick was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. The Alabama Football Coaches Association bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award to him in 2009.
He guided Central-Phenix City to the school’s first state championship in winning the 6A title in 1993. He closed his career in the AHSAA with a 277-138-11 record.
“Wayne Trawick was the consummate high school football coach,” AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said through a media release. “He was always ready to help a young coach, was always striving to become a better coach himself and always put his student-athletes’ needs first and foremost.
“We all are going to miss Wayne Trawick. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his immediate family and his extended family of hundreds of student-athletes he taught and coached throughout his long and successful career. His legacy will continue for many years to come.”
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed