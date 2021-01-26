Hall of fame football coach, Abbeville native Wayne Trawick passes

Abbeville native and hall of fame high school football coach Wayne Trawick passed away Tuesday after a brief illness.

Trawick spent 43 years as a high school coach, with stops at Cottonwood, Dale County and Andalusia before settling in for 25 years at Central-Phenix City.

Howard Holland, who spent many years as a high school coach in the Wiregrass and played football for Trawick at Cottonwood in the 1960s, considered him like a father.

“He was more of a daddy to me than a coach,” Holland said. “That’s why I decided in the ninth grade I wanted to be a coach because of him.”

Holland said he broke a collarbone during a spring game in the ninth grade and Trawick took care of him.

“He took me to the hospital and came back and got me when I got out, because mother couldn’t drive and daddy wasn’t going to come get me,” Holland said. “That really made an impression on me.

“He was like a daddy for everyone who ever played for him, I promise. He’s like part of my family, really.”

Holland said Trawick made players behave on and off the field.