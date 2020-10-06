Handful of Wiregrass prep football games moved to Thursday night

The potential threat of Hurricane Delta has caused a handful of high school football games in the area to be moved to Thursday night.
As of noon Tuesday, the following games had been moved up a night.
Dothan at Jeff Davis
Smiths Station at Enterprise
Carver (Montgomery) at Eufaula
Pike Road at Headland
Dale County at St. James
Bullock County at Ashford
Slocomb at Daleville
Houston County at Geneva County
McKenzie at Kinston
Several other games could also be moved later Tuesday.
Two games were originally already scheduled for Thursday: Rehobeth at Charles Henderson at Zion Chapel at Ariton.
