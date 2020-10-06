 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Handful of Wiregrass prep football games moved to Thursday night
0 comments

Handful of Wiregrass prep football games moved to Thursday night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Football logo FOR WEBSITE POSTING ONLY
Rose, Regina

The potential threat of Hurricane Delta has caused a handful of high school football games in the area to be moved to Thursday night.

As of noon Tuesday, the following games had been moved up a night.

Dothan at Jeff Davis

Smiths Station at Enterprise

Carver (Montgomery) at Eufaula

Pike Road at Headland

Dale County at St. James

Bullock County at Ashford

Slocomb at Daleville

Houston County at Geneva County

McKenzie at Kinston

Several other games could also be moved later Tuesday.

Two games were originally already scheduled for Thursday: Rehobeth at Charles Henderson at Zion Chapel at Ariton.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert