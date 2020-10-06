Handful of Wiregrass prep football games moved to Thursday night

The potential threat of Hurricane Delta has caused a handful of high school football games in the area to be moved to Thursday night.

As of noon Tuesday, the following games had been moved up a night.

Dothan at Jeff Davis

Smiths Station at Enterprise

Carver (Montgomery) at Eufaula

Pike Road at Headland

Dale County at St. James

Bullock County at Ashford

Slocomb at Daleville

Houston County at Geneva County

McKenzie at Kinston

Several other games could also be moved later Tuesday.

Two games were originally already scheduled for Thursday: Rehobeth at Charles Henderson at Zion Chapel at Ariton.