Hard work pays off for Dale County's Floyd in signing with Faulkner

Tucker said the Warrior lineman is a strong pass blocker, due in part to Dale County’s emphasis on the passing game, but also to Floyd’s ability to grasp the line schemes. The Warrior coach added he feels Floyd’s best days are likely still ahead of him.

“He will be a good run blocker (in college), but right now he is a better pass blocker,” Tucker said. “We tried to spread it out and throw the ball a lot this year. He really understood the rules about pass blocking.”

Floyd also believes the mental part of his game was a key to his success.

“With the plays, I feel my smarts are one of my biggest abilities – knowing where to go and how the defense lines up,” Floyd said. “Whenever they line up in, I can counter and do better.”

More important than his football abilities, Tucker said, was Floyd the person. While signing in the high school gym Friday, his teammates and friends were hooting loudly in showing their support.

“He is a very high-character young man,” Tucker said. “He is loved by everybody in the school – teachers and the students. I have enjoyed my one year with him getting to coach him.”