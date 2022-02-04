Hard work pays off for Dale County's Floyd in signing with Faulkner

Hard work delivers big dreams.
At least, that’s the view of Dale County senior offensive lineman Kaleb Floyd.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound left tackle for the Warriors signed on Friday to play college football at Faulkner University, a NAIA program in Montgomery.
“I didn’t think I would get to this point, but I kept pushing and putting in hard work and I finally accomplished one of my dreams that I have wanted for a long time – since I was a little kid,” Floyd said of signing.
As a left tackle, Floyd didn’t give up any sacks this past fall in the Warrior spread offensive attack, allowing quarterback Alex Banks time to throw for 1,247 yards. Floyd said he took pride in not allowing any sacks during the 2021 season.
“I wanted to protect the QB at all times because that is the most important thing to me – protecting my QB and keeping him straight up,” Floyd said.
Warrior head coach Luke Tucker, who was in his first year at Dale County this past season, said Floyd’s 6-foot-4 frame makes him a valuable weapon on the offensive line.
“Height is a very big thing for him,” Tucker said. “He works real hard in the weight room and he got to where he can move his feet really well. Also, having long arms, he is able to get on defenders with his reach.”
Tucker said the Warrior lineman is a strong pass blocker, due in part to Dale County’s emphasis on the passing game, but also to Floyd’s ability to grasp the line schemes. The Warrior coach added he feels Floyd’s best days are likely still ahead of him.
“He will be a good run blocker (in college), but right now he is a better pass blocker,” Tucker said. “We tried to spread it out and throw the ball a lot this year. He really understood the rules about pass blocking.”
Floyd also believes the mental part of his game was a key to his success.
“With the plays, I feel my smarts are one of my biggest abilities – knowing where to go and how the defense lines up,” Floyd said. “Whenever they line up in, I can counter and do better.”
More important than his football abilities, Tucker said, was Floyd the person. While signing in the high school gym Friday, his teammates and friends were hooting loudly in showing their support.
“He is a very high-character young man,” Tucker said. “He is loved by everybody in the school – teachers and the students. I have enjoyed my one year with him getting to coach him.”
Floyd said he instantly connected with the Faulkner program, leading to his decision to sign with the Eagle program.
“As soon as I stepped on the university (campus), I just felt the atmosphere was so great and loving,” Floyd said. “I went to a couple of games and on my visit and the coaches showed me support. I really liked that.”
The Eagle signee said he hopes to make a “big impact” right away at the Montgomery school.
“I want to be a big impact at Faulkner University right when I step on campus,” Floyd said. “I want to be one of those impact players to go down in Faulkner (history).”
Floyd said Faulkner coaches have indicated they believe he has a bright future with the program.
He knows to be successful he has to do the same thing that made his dream to play college football a reality in the first place – hard work.
“I just have to keep working like I have been,” Floyd said. “They said I had a big future at Faulkner University.”