Hart trio strike gold in Alabama State Games

“They shut the pool down for probably two weeks every summer and they clean it up. That summer when they were cleaning it up and refurbishing it and everything, she got tired of not exercising and said one day, ‘Mom can I just come running with you because I need to exercise.’

“So I said, ‘Sure,’ and she ran the whole (Westgate) loop with no problem and stayed with me the whole time. So she was like, ‘I think I would like to try for cross country.’ That’s how she got into it. She just decided on a whim.

“I was really proud of her that year because she was the only middle school student that tried out who was a girl and she stuck with it. She was kind of like a lone wolf there.”

Holley now just concentrates on running, but believes the swimming background helped her succeed in her new sport.

“I think the swimming helped me a lot because I got a lot of good anaerobic and cardio going into it,” Holley said. “Especially on the longer runs, swimming builds a lot of long twitch muscles which helps for long distance runs. I think that’s part of the reason why I’m better at distance running.”

Holley ran the 1500 meter on Saturday in a time of 5:29.