HA's Hart, Providence Christian's Patterson take top spots in cross country sectional

The Eagle junior, a 400-800-meter athlete in track, bolted right after Smith made his move and quickly re-took the lead and pulled away in the final 400 meters.

Patterson finished in 16 minutes and 38.75 seconds, breaking the Providence Christian school record by three seconds. Smith finished 13 seconds behind in 16:51.55, the second best time in school history to his 16:28.66 last year.

“First of all, I thank God for the opportunity to run, and the opportunity to race at section and cross country this year with how the season has gone with this coronavirus stuff and all that,” Patterson said. “It was a good race. It is always good to have a personal record.”

Patterson said as Smith made his move to get ahead, he decided it was time for him to make a move as well.

“He got about one pace ahead of me then I started running and moving a bit,” Patterson said. “Once he got ahead of me, I started moving up.

“I usually do pretty well at closing out races and finishing it out. That is my strong suite.”

Patterson said the two pretty much stayed ahead of the rest of the 71-runner field most of the race.