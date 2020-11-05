HA's Hart, Providence Christian's Patterson take top spots in cross country sectional

Houston Academy’s Holley Hart sprinted to the forefront right after the starting gun went off and never looked back in Thursday’s AHSAA Class 3A, Section 1 cross country meet at Eastgate Park.
About an hour later, Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson picked up his pace with 400 meters left and pulled away at the end from rival Gunnar Smith of Houston Academy after Smith gained a slight lead.
The strategy proved to be winning ones for Hart and Patterson, who captured individual titles at the section cross country meet.
Providence Christian swept the team honors, winning solidly in both the girls and boys divisions over runner-up Houston Academy in both. Cottage Hill Christian and T.R. Miller finished third and fourth in the girls race and Cottage Hill and Mobile Christian did likewise in boys. All of those teams qualified for the Class 3A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 14 in Moulton.
Hart and Patterson enter state after winning individual crowns.
Hart, a freshman, never trailed in taking a coast-to-coast win in the 3.1-mile girls race, finishing in 19 minutes and 36.97, the second fastest time in HA history to the 19:02.09 mark Hart set in Montgomery earlier this year.
“It was amazing,” Hart said of winning Thursday’s section meet. “I am so glad that all my hard work has paid off.”
Hart took the lead from the start and never trailed in winning by nearly 20 seconds.
“I usually start off fast because it gets me in a good mental state and I keep going faster in the race,” Hart said.
While her time wasn’t a personal record, she was still pleased at the mark, the second time she has gone under 20 minutes.
“I felt good (about it),” Hart said. “It wasn’t my PR, but I felt good about that time on this course.”
Providence Christian senior Grace Crim was runner-up in 19:56.54 and eighth-grade teammate Millicent Talmadge was third, just a shade behind in 19:59.76. The times are the second and third best in school history to Crim’s 19:33.84 from last year.
PCS freshman Madelyn Patterson was fourth in a career-best 20:55.68 time.
Houston Academy’s Virginia Peacock was fifth in 21:38.25 before a pair of Providence runners in sixth and seventh – freshman Anne Marie Blaxton (21:42.91) and senior Helen Talmadge (21:48.35).
Cottage Hill’s Isabel Oldshue (21:55.65) and Olivia Andrews (22:13.04) finished eighth and ninth and HA eighth grader MaCauley Flanagan (22:20.07) rounded out the top 10.
The boys race turned out to be a duel between Providence Christian’s Patterson, a junior, and HA’s Smith, a senior. The two, who have a few close battles already this year, were close most of the 3.1-mile race. With about a half mile left as the two were halfway in front of the Eastgate pond, Smith surged from a few feet behind to grab a “one pace” lead, said Patterson.
The Eagle junior, a 400-800-meter athlete in track, bolted right after Smith made his move and quickly re-took the lead and pulled away in the final 400 meters.
Patterson finished in 16 minutes and 38.75 seconds, breaking the Providence Christian school record by three seconds. Smith finished 13 seconds behind in 16:51.55, the second best time in school history to his 16:28.66 last year.
“First of all, I thank God for the opportunity to run, and the opportunity to race at section and cross country this year with how the season has gone with this coronavirus stuff and all that,” Patterson said. “It was a good race. It is always good to have a personal record.”
Patterson said as Smith made his move to get ahead, he decided it was time for him to make a move as well.
“He got about one pace ahead of me then I started running and moving a bit,” Patterson said. “Once he got ahead of me, I started moving up.
“I usually do pretty well at closing out races and finishing it out. That is my strong suite.”
Patterson said the two pretty much stayed ahead of the rest of the 71-runner field most of the race.
“Once we got out of the first turn (200 meters in), it was just me and him the whole race,” Patterson said. “I didn’t see anybody else.”
Patterson said it has been fun competing with and against Smith as the two have had close battles all season.
“It is fun to have somebody that is right there at the same level as you, racing against him in all the other races,” Patterson said. “It is fun to have that competition of two people trying to make each other run faster and run better.”
Mobile Christian seniors Barton Erwin and Walker Reusser finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 16:59.93 and 17:36.78. Houston Academy sophomore JC Peacock was fifth in 18:08.07, followed by Providence Christian eighth grader Cole Smith (18:24.79) and William Stanley (18:44.23).
Cottage Hill’s Nathan Broome (18:45.53) and Providence juniors Peyton Hall (18:46.75) and Henry Paul Blaxton (18:46.81) rounded out the top 10 individually.
“We were hoping the Mobile Christian guys would make it a group of four or five (in a tight race), but Conner and Gunnar proved to be in a different league,” Providence Christian coach Cliff Carter said.
The Providence Christian girls, behind five finishers in the top seventh, won the girls team competition with 22 points to Houston Academy’s 48. The two were projected to be within 10 points of each other prior to the race. Cottage Hill (89), T.R. Miller (103) and Mobile Christian (108) were third through fifth.
Providence also dominated on the boys side with its five scoring placers in the top 10 to amass 33 points. HA was second with 61 points, followed by fellow state qualifiers Cottage Hill (93) and Mobile Christian (95). Wicksburg (121), New Brockton (181), Opp (206), T.R. Miller (211) and Flomaton (217) rounded out the team scoring.
“I am super proud of the girls and guys,” Carter said of his PCS teams. “The biggest thing is all season we have had some kids run good, some kids kind of pull back, but today was the most fight I have seen out of them from top to bottom.
"We set school records for team average (time). We knew the points were going to be close, but we wanted to come out and prove that we can do it and they did.”
In addition to the top four teams qualifying for state, the top six individual finishers on non-qualifying teams also advanced to the state meet.
Individual qualifiers on the girls side were Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg (11th place finish, 22:25.19), Mobile Christian’s Kylie Powell (13th place, 22:57.00), Opp’s Mackenzie Phillips (16th place, 23:26.73), Wicksburg’s Elizabeth Bond (20th place, 24:08.64), Mobile Christian’s Matalin McNeal (21st, 24:14.20) and Mobile Christian’s Natalie Armour (27th, 24:57.53).
Qualifiers on the boys side were Wicksburg’s Hagen Seymour (12th place, 19:07.25), Flomaton’s Cooper Turner (22nd, 20:11.56), New Brockton’s Alex Garrison (24th, 20:19.29), Wicksburg’s William Speigner (25th, 20:22.55), T.R. Miller’s Jayron Blackmon (29th, 20:38.50) and Wicksburg’s Austin Grantham (30th, 20:48.20).
