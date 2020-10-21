HA's Hart sets school record at Trinity cross country meet

Holley Hart obliterated the Houston Academy girls cross country record book this past Saturday, helping the Raiders take the top spot in the girls division.
The Raider freshman won the Trinity CoEd Championship meet with a school record time of 19 minutes and 2.09 seconds, smashing the previous school mark by more than a minute. The previous best was 20:11.75 that Hart set earlier this year at the Trinity Trailblazer meet.
Eighth-grade teammates Virginia Peacock and MaCauley Flanagan were not far behind Hart, finishing the 5K race in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Peacock finished in 20:58.96 and Flanagan in 21:02.38. Both times were career bests for the individuals and ranked sixth and seventh in HA history.
The other top HA finishers were eighth grader Maya Swope in 11th place with a 22:13.58 time and ninth grader Kate Rane in 20th place with a 23:25.32 time.
On the boys side, Raider senior Gunnar Smith finished fifth with a 16:52.05 time, the second best time in Houston Academy history. Smith holds the record of 16:28.66 at last year’s Coach Carroll Wiregrass Championships.
Sophomore JC Peacock finished two spots behind Smith in seventh place, earning a 17:13.67 time, his career best time and eighth best in HA history.
Other Raider runners and their finish included seniors Sam Middleton (31st, 19:06.84) and Logan Bolton (34th, 19:13.45) and junior Alex Middleton (36th, 19:17.46). All three had a personal best time.
As a team, the Houston Academy boys finished in third place among the 10 teams, finishing behind Montgomery Catholic and Tallassee.
Houston Academy also had runners compete in a B division race at Trinity. On the girls side, Claire Roberson (23:19.24), Katie Langford (23:25.43) and Avi Telesco (23:49.88) finished sixth through eighth among the 49 runners.
In the boys B race, Alex Nolin finished fourth with a 19:28.73 time and Lawson Faulk in 11th place with a 19:51.08 time. Brady Turner (20th, 20:27.65), Willis McRae (24th, 20:36.38) and Nate Selig (26th, 20:46.37) were also among the 87 runners in the race, helping HA to a second-place finish in the division.
Dothan also races at Trinity: Dothan also ran at the Trinity meet with Ethan Johnston leading the Wolves with a 25th place time of 18:30.09 in the boys main race – a personal best for the sophomore.
Also running for the DHS boys in the main race were Christopher Lindsey (41st, 19:37.11) and Gabriel Simmons (46th, 19:56.24).
The Wolves also had a couple of runners in B races and Kate Smith (4th place, 23:11.87) and Nicholas Johnson (43rd place, 22:16.78) finishing as the top DHS boys runner.
CHHS also at Trinity: Charles Henderson was also at the Trinity meet, though neither had a full team. Stephen Holbert finished fifth in the boys B race in 19:29.45 and Tatum Brook had the top girls time of 26:23.98, finishing 20th in the B race.
PCS, Enterprise at Auburn: Both Providence Christian and Enterprise competed at Auburn’s 24th Annual Tiger Classic on Saturday with the PCS girls earning third and boys sixth, while both Enterprise teams taking fifth place.
Millicent Talmadge, an eighth grader, led the Providence girls with a seventh-place finish and time of 20:34.60 – her career best time and the 10th best in Eagle history. Senior Grace Crim was 13th and freshman Madelyn Patterson 14th in 21:02.10 and 21:12.20 times.
Freshmen Anna Marie Blaxton (33rd place, 23:09.20), Pace Maddox (35th, 23:12.70) and Anna Catherine Farris (36th, 23:13.40) were the next PCS finishers.
The Enterprise girls were led by eighth grader Stella Retherford, who finished in 19th place with a 21:40.10 time. Junior Lauren Rodgers (26th place, 22:22.70), senior Natalie Warner (27th, 22:23.40) and eighth graders Emma McCrea (34th, 23:09.80) and Talia De Hoyos (41st, 23:33.0) were the next EHS finishers in the field of 93 runners.
On the boys side, Providence Christian junior Conner Patterson was the top local finisher, taking 12th place in a time of 17:34.40. Other top Eagle runners were William Stanley (36th, 18:56.60), Peyton Hall (40th, 19:09.10), Nathan Nicholls (46th, 19:28.80) and Cole Smith (47th, 19:29.30).
For Enterprise boys, sophomore Jacob Tillery was the top finisher with a 31st place time of 18:45.10, followed by Rajan Dahale (33rd, 18:49.30), Bowden Michael (39th, 19:06.40), Kristyan deJesus (41st, 19:09.50) and Conrad Suter (42nd, 19:11.40).
Opp’s Phillips wins meet: Opp freshman Mackenzie Phillips won the Covington County Schools Meet 3 competition Saturday in Andalusia, earning a top time of 23:18.47 at the meet.
St. Luke’s, which was the lone school to have a full girls team, had runners finish second and third in Rowan Yeager (24:05.01) and Abigail Sadler (24:38.04).
Kinston also had girls racing at the meet with Isabella Lashley the highest placer in eighth with a 28:290.39 time.
Straughn, Florala, Pleasant Home and Red Level also had runners competing in the girls race.
The boys race was won by St. Luke’s Zachary Haataja (18:09.55) with teammate Garrett Dolbear (18:36.48) in second place.
New Brockton junior Alex Garrison finished third in 19:15.68 and Kinston eighth grader Colby Tew finished fourth in 19:21.52. The time by Garrison was third best in New Brockton history behind two times he set last year. Tew’s time was second best in Kinston history behind Whit Floyd’s 18:44.60 at last year’s Tiger Invitational.
Wiregrass teams Opp and Zion Chapel also competed in the boys race. Opp’s top runner was Lain McCollough in 12th place with a 21:41.52 time and Zion Chapel’s top performer was Landon Sawyer in 19th place in 22:52.82.
As a team, St. Luke’s won both the girls and boys titles with the girls uncontested as no other school had a full squad. Pleasant Home was second in boys followed by New Brockton, Opp, Zion Chapel and Florala.
