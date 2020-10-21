HA's Hart sets school record at Trinity cross country meet

As a team, the Houston Academy boys finished in third place among the 10 teams, finishing behind Montgomery Catholic and Tallassee.

Houston Academy also had runners compete in a B division race at Trinity. On the girls side, Claire Roberson (23:19.24), Katie Langford (23:25.43) and Avi Telesco (23:49.88) finished sixth through eighth among the 49 runners.

In the boys B race, Alex Nolin finished fourth with a 19:28.73 time and Lawson Faulk in 11th place with a 19:51.08 time. Brady Turner (20th, 20:27.65), Willis McRae (24th, 20:36.38) and Nate Selig (26th, 20:46.37) were also among the 87 runners in the race, helping HA to a second-place finish in the division.

Dothan also races at Trinity: Dothan also ran at the Trinity meet with Ethan Johnston leading the Wolves with a 25th place time of 18:30.09 in the boys main race – a personal best for the sophomore.

Also running for the DHS boys in the main race were Christopher Lindsey (41st, 19:37.11) and Gabriel Simmons (46th, 19:56.24).

The Wolves also had a couple of runners in B races and Kate Smith (4th place, 23:11.87) and Nicholas Johnson (43rd place, 22:16.78) finishing as the top DHS boys runner.