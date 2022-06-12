HA's Milanowski, Pike Lib's Nelson named to Super All-State teams

Houston Academy’s Alexis Milanowski and Pike Liberal Arts’ Drew Nelson have been ranked among the state’s elite by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Milanowski, a senior shortstop/pitcher, was named to the state’s 10-player Super All-State Softball Team and Nelson, a senior pitcher/outfielder, was selected to the state’s 10-player Super All-State Baseball team. The two helped their respective program to a state title and both have signed in their sport to play college ball at Auburn.
The two Super teams were announced Sunday night following the presentation of the Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball awards at the ASWA Convention on Sunday in Birmingham.
Hewitt-Trussville swept the two major awards as the Huskies’ Riley Quick was voted Mr. Baseball and Kenleigh Cahalan of the school’s softball team was the Miss Softball honoree.
Milanowski, who finished fifth in the Miss Softball voting, batted .444 and had a .498 on-base percentage on offense, while leading the Wiregrass in homers (14), runs batted in (77), doubles (22), extra-base hits (38) and sacrifice flies (11). She also earned 72 hits, scored 59 runs and claimed 15-of-17 steals.
People are also reading…
Also during the year, she won the Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby and was selected as the state’s Class 3A State Player of the Year in addition to being named the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year winner
She also pitched, finishing with 15-5 record with a 3.71 ERA, a 1.58 WHIP plus 79 strikeouts and 30 walks in 102 innings.
Nelson finished third in the Mr. Baseball voting behind Hewitt-Trussville’s Quick and Hartselle’s Elliott Bray.
The Patriot star finished with a 9-2 pitching record, a 1.00 earned run average and a 0.88 walk/hits to innings pitched ratio (only 25 walks/18 hits in 49 innings). He struck out 106 batters and pitched five shutouts.
At the plate, Nelson had a .493 batting average (44-of-95) and 569 on-base percentage He also hit a Wiregrass co-high six, homers, had a Wiregrass-best eight triples along with seven doubles, 42 RBI and 36 runs.
Nelson was also honored by the ASWA as the AISA Player and Pitcher of the Year.
The two selections are the first for the Wiregrass since three players were chosen to the Super Teams after the 2019 season – G.W. Long’s Olivia Baker in softball and G.W. Long’s Matt Snell and Providence Christian’s Grayson Stewart in baseball.
MISS SOFTBALL
Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
MR. BASEBALL
Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
SUPER ALL-STATE
Softball
Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
Emily Simon, Athens
Rylee Gattis, Alexandria
Karsi Lentz, Hartselle
Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy
Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit
Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside
Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones
Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible
McKinnon Howard, Central-Phenix City
Baseball
Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
Elliott Bray, Hartselle
Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts
Alex Wade, Madison Academy
Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle
Josh Bowerman, Mars Hill Bible
Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell
John Malone, Bayshore Christian