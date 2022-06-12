HA's Milanowski, Pike Lib's Nelson named to Super All-State teams

Houston Academy’s Alexis Milanowski and Pike Liberal Arts’ Drew Nelson have been ranked among the state’s elite by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Milanowski, a senior shortstop/pitcher, was named to the state’s 10-player Super All-State Softball Team and Nelson, a senior pitcher/outfielder, was selected to the state’s 10-player Super All-State Baseball team. The two helped their respective program to a state title and both have signed in their sport to play college ball at Auburn.

The two Super teams were announced Sunday night following the presentation of the Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball awards at the ASWA Convention on Sunday in Birmingham.

Hewitt-Trussville swept the two major awards as the Huskies’ Riley Quick was voted Mr. Baseball and Kenleigh Cahalan of the school’s softball team was the Miss Softball honoree.

Milanowski, who finished fifth in the Miss Softball voting, batted .444 and had a .498 on-base percentage on offense, while leading the Wiregrass in homers (14), runs batted in (77), doubles (22), extra-base hits (38) and sacrifice flies (11). She also earned 72 hits, scored 59 runs and claimed 15-of-17 steals.

Also during the year, she won the Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby and was selected as the state’s Class 3A State Player of the Year in addition to being named the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year winner

She also pitched, finishing with 15-5 record with a 3.71 ERA, a 1.58 WHIP plus 79 strikeouts and 30 walks in 102 innings.

Nelson finished third in the Mr. Baseball voting behind Hewitt-Trussville’s Quick and Hartselle’s Elliott Bray.

The Patriot star finished with a 9-2 pitching record, a 1.00 earned run average and a 0.88 walk/hits to innings pitched ratio (only 25 walks/18 hits in 49 innings). He struck out 106 batters and pitched five shutouts.

At the plate, Nelson had a .493 batting average (44-of-95) and 569 on-base percentage He also hit a Wiregrass co-high six, homers, had a Wiregrass-best eight triples along with seven doubles, 42 RBI and 36 runs.

Nelson was also honored by the ASWA as the AISA Player and Pitcher of the Year.

The two selections are the first for the Wiregrass since three players were chosen to the Super Teams after the 2019 season – G.W. Long’s Olivia Baker in softball and G.W. Long’s Matt Snell and Providence Christian’s Grayson Stewart in baseball.

MISS SOFTBALL

Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville

MR. BASEBALL

Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

SUPER ALL-STATE

Softball

Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville

Emily Simon, Athens

Rylee Gattis, Alexandria

Karsi Lentz, Hartselle

Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy

Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit

Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside

Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones

Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible

McKinnon Howard, Central-Phenix City

Baseball

Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

Elliott Bray, Hartselle

Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts

Alex Wade, Madison Academy

Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Coleman Mizell, Hartselle

Josh Bowerman, Mars Hill Bible

Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell

John Malone, Bayshore Christian