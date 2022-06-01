HA's Piedra, Enterprise's Nelson named Dothan Eagle's top tennis players for 2022

Determination, confidence and hard work can go a long way in an athlete’s success.

Local tennis standouts Mitchell Piedra of Houston Academy and Katie Nelson of Enterprise are examples of that.

Behind those qualities, Piedra, a sophomore, finished this past season 16-1 at No. 1 singles and 16-1 at No. 1 doubles with teammate Andrew Ayodeji for Houston Academy, while Nelson, a junior, amassed a 20-4 combined record at No. 1 singles and with partner Anna Warren at No. 1 doubles for the EHS girls.

For their success, Piedra and Nelson have been selected Dothan Eagle Tennis Players of the Year for the 2022 high school season. Piedra was chosen as the boys winner and Nelson was selected the girls player of the year.

It’s Piedra second straight Dothan Eagle player of year award and the first for Nelson, though she became the fourth straight Enterprise girl to win it, following Riley Stewart last year and Mikaela Grubb (2018, 2019). There was no award given in 2020 because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Piedra reaches undefeated regular-season bid

A year after earning a state title, but suffering a loss during the season, Piedra was determined to go undefeated in the regular season and repeat as state champion this year. He accomplished the first goal, winning all 13 matches, but fell short of the second after a first-round state loss in a third-set tiebreaker 10-7.

“I wanted to repeat what I did last year,” Piedra said. “I wanted to have an undefeated season this year and I did that, but I wasn’t able to win the state title again. That was disappointing, but I was still excited about what I did during the season.”

Houston Academy head coach Brian Hart said Piedra was masterful on the court in helping the Raiders win the Class 1A-3A state title.

“He was dominant,” Hart said.

In fact, Hart felt like his top tennis player was even better this year than he was during his freshman state title year.

“He’s got more power this year for sure,” Hart said. “He got stronger and he hit the ball with more pace. He can really spank some winners with the power he has. He can overpower people. He also worked on his serve some and it has more kick and spin to it than last year.”

Piedra credited the increased power to his off-season conditioning program, which included lifting weights.

The Raider standout said he had several areas of focus for the season.

“Technically, I wanted to improve my strokes—my forehand, backhand and serves – and get those better,” Piedra said. “Also, I wanted to keep playing better and keep being a better version of myself on the court plus having more confidence in myself.”

Hart said the confidence showed on the court and that his teammates picked up on it.

“He oozes confidence and it spills over to everybody else,” Hart said.

“He wasn’t a vocal leader necessarily even though he is getting better at that, but the guys on the team kind of feed off his confidence. The way he conducts himself on the court, all the others feed off it or are inspired by that.”

Piedra was also pleased with the play in doubles with Ayodeji. The two lost once in the regular season and reached the state semifinals before losing to the eventual state champions from Montgomery Catholic.

“I thought we played good the whole season,” Piedra said. “We had tougher competition during the season, at section and at state, so it was tougher for us. We still played good. It was fun.”

Though he just finished his sophomore season, Piedra is already working on his conditioning for next year, which he expects to be even more challenging.

“We are moving up to 4A-5A next year, so it will be tougher, but I will train even harder this summer to get better,” Piedra said. “My teammates will keep grinding too and keep better and hopefully we can repeat what we have done and win another state title.”

Piedra said winning the Dothan Eagle award for the second straight year was just as special as winning the first one.

“It is just as exciting as last time,” Piedra said. “I kept playing hard and kept working hard in the offseason and it paid off.”

Nelson accomplishes goal of improvement

After an admittedly disappointing sophomore season, Enterprise’s Katie Nelson was determined to improve as a junior.

“I had the desire to work harder (this offseason),” Nelson said. “I knew I wanted to do better because I wasn’t happy with how I played (as a sophomore), so I kept working hard.”

The improved play showed immediately as Nelson shot up from EHS’ No. 3 position to the No. 1 singles spot following the off-season work.

“She was very determined,” Enterprise head coach Mary Evelyn Jordan said. “She works hard at tennis and in what she does. She was able to move up the tennis ladder with her challenge matches as she worked real hard in the offseason. It showed in the challenge matches.”

Jordan noticed several improved traits from Nelson right after the off-season.

“She gained more confidence in her shots and got more aggressive in her play,” Jordan said. “She also improved on her ball placement skills during the offseason which gave her an advantage over other players.”

The determined work and confidence showed in the results too as Nelson piled up the wins, finishing as a section runner-up to Auburn’s Claire Bosman, the eventual state champion, and won a first round match at state over Fairhope’s Paige Evans, 6-2, 7-5. She then lost in the semifinals to Vestavia Hills’s Cindy Jaing.

Nelson credited the improvement to working on tennis shots on a backboard at Fort Rucker during the off-season until she was tired.

“I used a backboard wall and it helped me get my strokes better, working on angles, and I also worked on my serves,” Nelson said, adding she also improved her backhand stroke a lot, getting more power into the shots.

Overall, Nelson was pleased with her season, feeling she accomplished several goals.

“I wanted to be able to make the first round at state and I was able to successfully do that. I wanted to make an impact on others and show them that tennis is fun and I feel I did that too,” Nelson said.

On the court, Nelson is a constant whirl of movement, said Jordan.

“She goes after every ball and never gives up no matter what the score is and plays aggressive when she needs to,” Jordan said. “She can get to just about any shot that is given and is able to put it away and take control of the point. She has good ball placement and knows where to put the shots.”

Nelson was in her sixth year of playing tennis, first starting at the local YMCA. She credits watching pro tennis with developing her interest in the sport.

“I used to watch some tennis games, professionals like Roger Federer,” Nelson said. “It was exciting to watch his matches.”

Now, she has a player of the year award similar to Federer, a five-time ATP player of the year winner.

“Honestly it is an honor,” Nelson said of winning the Dothan Eagle player of the year award. “I have never gotten something like this and it is great to know I have worked hard for this and that I able to get something like this.”