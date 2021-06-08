HA's Piedra, Enterprise's Stewart earn top tennis honors from Dothan Eagle

“He is patient,” Hart said. “He is good enough to rally with anybody. He can stand there on the baseline and rally until he gets an opportunity. When he gets an opportunity, he is a good enough that he will put the ball away. When you give him an opportunity, you are in trouble.”

Piedra is already eyeing next season.

“Just want to work hard and try and repeat,” Piedra said.

Stewart bounces back after injury

A year ago, Stewart was recovering from surgery for an ankle injury, one she believes was caused by too much wear and tear from playing volleyball and tennis.

She recovered in the offseason and felt 100 percent by the time the 2021 tennis season rolled around.

“Going in (to the season), it was just to hopefully make state with my team, but also build the relationships and go full force,” Stewart said of her preseason goals. “I had ankle surgery last season and couldn’t play the full year, so I wanted to come back full force.”

As she recovered during the summer, she maintained her tennis work