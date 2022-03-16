‘He truly changes you': Former MLB great Strawberry speaks at FCA program

Darryl Strawberry, the once mega baseball star, celebrated his 60th birthday Saturday counting his blessings instead of candles.

“After all I’ve been through with (drug) addiction and cancer … all the trials and tribulations and to wake up at the age of 60 … you reflect on all that kind of stuff and are like, ‘Why am I still here?’” Strawberry said during an interview at a Dothan hotel Wednesday afternoon.

Strawberry believes his existence now revolves around spreading the gospel of Christianity, something that was void in his life for so many years. He was in town as the featured speaker for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Night of Champions at the Dothan Civic Center.

As a Major League Baseball player for 17 seasons, Strawberry was one of the most noted sluggers during the 1980s and 1990s while playing for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees. But his career was also tampered by drug addictions, legal and monetary issues, arrests and bouts with cancer.

“I think a lot of time we think we’re alone in life when we go through so much and we don’t know why we have to go through different trials and tribulations,” Strawberry said. “But you don’t endure those by yourself, it’s through His process, and then He changes you.

“I mean, He truly changes you and you become more aware of what the purpose is of being here because you realize there are so many more people that are lost too.”

Strawberry’s life began to change for the better when he met his eventual third wife, Tracy, at a drug recovery convention following his playing career.

“She had one year clean and I had five seconds,” Strawberry said of their initial meeting.

Then Strawberry watched how she lived her life and wanted the same for himself.

“I was like, ‘Why is she so joyful all of the time?’” Strawberry said. “I started to realize that she had a relationship with God. I didn’t have a relationship with God and I wanted what she had, so that means I had to do something different to get that, because it’s there for everybody. It’s just a matter of those who actually go and take it.”

A scarred childhood from what Strawberry has said was an abusive father put him on a broken path early in life.

“I had so much missing on the inside because my father, you know, was the person who he was and he kind of left me pretty much empty about life and just do whatever you want,” Strawberry said. “What I think we don’t realize is, you can always pick your sin, but you can’t pick your consequences. The consequences by my actions brought about a lot of emptiness and it was my wife’s happiness with her relationship with Christ that made me want to get on the other side and fully come in.”

His true devotion to Christianity didn’t happen overnight. Strawberry regularly attended church with his wife for seven years before he truly converted to the man he is today.

There are still challenges to stay on the right path.

“To be great at sports, I had to be disciplined,” Strawberry said. “To be good … you’ll never be great, because God is great … to be good with what you’re doing with Him, you have to stay disciplined to Him and stay focused.

“It can be hard and challenging at times to where you want to give up and quit, but God always reminds you it’s not about you.”

It’s a much different road that Strawberry travels than when he was playing baseball.

“I don’t live as a professional athlete anymore,” Strawberry said. “Being a professional athlete, I lived a totally different life. I lived a self-centered life.

“Bad things can happen in your life in being a Christian, too. It’s about you growing and maturing inside. That’s what is so really important for you to know when you go places and God sends you places is not to create in your head and make it about you, because if you do, you’ll get off track.”

Strawberry makes countless appearances around the country, but doesn’t rely on himself any longer to come up with the message.

“I know people are going to be there, but He knows what message needs to be said in front of this audience,” Strawberry said. “I used to think it was me at the time, but I realize it’s not me. I realize it’s Him that’s working in me, so I just get out of the way and allow it to work.”

FCA recognitions: The following is a list of Male and Female Athletes of the Year from schools throughout the Wiregrass as part of the program on Wednesday at the Dothan Civic Center:

Cameron Jones and Orlandria Chitty (Abbeville), Zachery Phillips and Reagan Tomlin (Ariton), Dylan Freeman and Amiyah Lewis (Ashford), Riley Jordan and Shelby Weeks (Carroll), Cooper Apida and Ava Lambert (Carver 9th), Andrew Cummings and Anna Kathryn Walker (Coppinville Junior).

Luke Kent and Delaney Acosta (Cottonwood), Kaleb Floyd and Madelyn Cherry (Dale County), Colton Payne and Ella Wood (Dothan), Makenzie Strain and Mabelin Sykes (Dothan Prep), Ty Sieving and Aimee Senn (Elba), Kalyn Brown and Ella Rodgers (Emmanuel Christian).

Drake McDaniel and Lily Rhoades (Enterprise), Trey Grantham and Emily Lamb (Geneva), Chandler Enfinger and Jada Enfinger (Geneva County), Treil Winns and Kristin Barr (Headland), Logan Boothe and Mary Helen Mendheim (Houston Academy), Jeremiah Hall and Lashonna Loftin (Houston County).

Blake Senn and Griffin Holley (Kinston), Preston Bourne and Justie Ellis (New Brockton), Ira Tharp and Kenzie Lawson (Northside Methodist).

Ty Clark and Amy Garner (Pleasant Home), Connor Patterson and Vivian Crump (Providence Christian), Justin Trawick and Madison Mowbray (Rehobeth), Riley Treadaway and Cassidy Perry (Ridgecrest Christian), Gunner Glisson and Raelynn Crews (Samson), Clayton Smith and Chesnee Aplin (Slocomb), Clay Morrison and Abby Varner (Wicksburg), Brodie Davis and Elly Sheets (Zion Chapel).