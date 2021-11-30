Headland baseball player Reigh Jordan signs with San Jacinto Community College

Headland baseball coach Bubber Birdsong noted Reigh Jordan has had a lot of success in the sport from rec league to travel ball to high school.

Jordan, a pitcher and middle infielder, now hopes to add success at another level – the junior college level.

The Ram senior signed Tuesday to play with San Jacinto Community College in Texas.

“It feels amazing,” Jordan said of signing. “It is an honor and a great opportunity.”

Birdsong said the Gator baseball program is getting a good overall player in Jordan.

“They are getting a dang good pitcher and a dang good infielder and he also swings the bat real good,” Birdsong said. “He has all the tools. I am not sure what position he will play when he goes to San Jacinto to be honest. I am not sure if they are counting on him being a pitcher, but very well could be. Once they see him swing the bat, they may want him to be an everyday player too.”

When asked specifically if Jordan’s biggest strength was in pitching, hitting or on defense as a middle infielder, Birdsong said it was too close to call any of the three above the other.