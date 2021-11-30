Headland baseball player Reigh Jordan signs with San Jacinto Community College

Headland baseball coach Bubber Birdsong noted Reigh Jordan has had a lot of success in the sport from rec league to travel ball to high school.
Jordan, a pitcher and middle infielder, now hopes to add success at another level – the junior college level.
The Ram senior signed Tuesday to play with San Jacinto Community College in Texas.
“It feels amazing,” Jordan said of signing. “It is an honor and a great opportunity.”
Birdsong said the Gator baseball program is getting a good overall player in Jordan.
“They are getting a dang good pitcher and a dang good infielder and he also swings the bat real good,” Birdsong said. “He has all the tools. I am not sure what position he will play when he goes to San Jacinto to be honest. I am not sure if they are counting on him being a pitcher, but very well could be. Once they see him swing the bat, they may want him to be an everyday player too.”
When asked specifically if Jordan’s biggest strength was in pitching, hitting or on defense as a middle infielder, Birdsong said it was too close to call any of the three above the other.
“The good thing is he does it all and does all of it well,” Birdsong said. “He could be a No. 1 (pitcher) and could hit anywhere in the lineup one through five. He is that kind of hitter.”
Jordan said he first connected with San Jacinto through Twitter and his travel ball coach at Next Level Baseball out of Tallahassee. He then visited the San Jacinto campus, located in the metro Houston area, and was impressed.
“I loved it,” Jordan said. “Awesome. Great environment.”
More importantly Jordan liked the baseball program and its rich history. The Gators have won five national titles, the last in 1990, and have a handful of national runner-up finishes, including in 2016, under veteran coach Tom Arrington, who has more than 900 wins with the program since 2001. It also produced 18 MLB Draft picks from 2016-02020.
“It is a perennial JUCO (power),” Jordan said. “They are top notch. I hear a lot of good things about them and they have done really well in the past.”
Jordan is not the first Headland connection to San Jacinto. Former standout Chase Wilkerson, the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year in 2018, played with the Gators in 2019-21 before transferring to the University of West Florida.
Jordan, who never played with the Rams varsity while Wilkerson was there, did catch up with the former Headland standout to discuss the San Jacinto program.
“He said he liked the environment, the coaches and said the reputation they had was awesome.” Jordan said.
While Birdsong said Jordan was solid in all phases of the game, the Gator signee definitely had a preference of what he liked most.
“Pitching,” Jordan said. “I love pitching. That is my favorite thing.”
Jordan has a fastball that has reached the low 90s and also possess a good breaking ball, said Birdsong.
The Ram senior said he wasn’t sure about his role when he arrives at San Jacinto.
“Probably two-way (pitching and defense) and see how it goes,” Jordan said.
For now, Jordan is gearing up for his senior season with the Rams. Headland finished 17-8 last year, but was eliminated in the state playoffs in the second round. The Headland standout says the goal is to go further this season.
“We left some things on the table last year as we didn’t finish, so we definitely need to take care of business this year,” Jordan said.