Headland baseball player Steele signs with Shelton State

HEADLAND – In signing a baseball scholarship with Shelton State on Tuesday, Headland’s Mason Steele will be playing for yet another veteran coach in Bobby Sprowl.

“He’s old-school and a lot of schools that have an old-school coach turn out pretty good and help a lot of younger guys,” Steele said.

It’s certainly worked out for Steele thus far.

Last season, Steele progressed as a standout centerfielder under veteran head coach Bubber Birdsong and veteran assistant Gene Dews as Headland had its best season in more than 30 years in compiling a 24-5 record and advancing to the Class 5A state semifinals.

“They definitely helped us a lot,” Steele said of Birdsong and Dews. “They kind of broke us back down and picked us back up from the previous years. They really helped out in getting us back in the right mindset.”

Before that, Steele learned from former Major League pitcher Les Lancaster, who was the coach of the Rams for two years before Birdsong took over for a one-year span.

Steele also benefitted from playing this past summer for coach Ross Hixon and Troy Post 70, the winners of the American Legion Baseball World Series. It was the first time the Alabama state champion has won the World Series in 55 years.

“Ross Hixon helped me a lot with getting (my name) out there,” Steele said.

That attention and his past play for Headland helped Steele secure the scholarship offer to a place he’s had circled for quite a while.

“Before I had any college interest I had always wanted to go to Shelton because of the environment, it’s near Tuscaloosa and it’s a really good school to go to,” Steele said.

“I pass by it about every time I go to Tuscaloosa and I’ve heard about it from a lot of buddies who have gone up there.”

Once he arrives at Shelton, Steele will be playing for Sprowl, who is entering his 32nd season in charge of the program.

But before that, he’ll be playing his final high school season for new Headland coach Brett Birdsong, the son of Bubber, who stepped down along with Dews at the end of last season.

As the previous coach of Carroll High, the younger Birdsong was well familiar with Steele and is now glad to be coaching him instead of trying to plan against him.

“I coached against him for the last couple of years and I could always see the talent that he had,” Brett Birdsong said. “He’s a genuine four or five tool player. He can run, can throw, can hit for average, can hit for power and can really play his position in center.

“So he’s always been a guy that we circled on the opposing lineup. Now that I’m coaching him, I’ve kind of gotten to know the person behind the uniform. He’s just a joy to be around; a joy to coach. He picks up his teammates.”

The coach believes Steele can be special.

“I think he’s probably got more potential than anyone I’ve ever been around,” he said. “Just his size and ability, the way he runs and plays the game. Hitting from the left side and being able to go get balls in the gap. I think he’s probably just scratching the surface of his potential of a player.

“He’s just became this size in the last couple of years. He was always one of the smaller ones in his grade and now he’s huge. Now he’s 6-3 and 185 and I think his potential is through the roof.”

Steele describes his strength as a player as hitting, along with having a strong arm. While he’s an established centerfielder, Steele is expected to also serve as a pitcher this spring for the Rams.

The player hopes signing the scholarship will also inspire others.

“I just like to show the little kids how much work you put in really shows what you can do,” Steele said. “I want to thank my family and friends, who have always pushed me, and my coaches. It means a lot.”