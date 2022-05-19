Headland basketball duo Hardamon, Burke sign scholarships

HEADLAND – Headland’s Tee Hardamon and Patrick Burke figure they have been playing basketball together since they were 6 or 7 years old.

On Thursday, they sat side-by-side and signed college scholarships for the sport, but they will be going in opposite directions to continue their careers.

Hardamon will be staying in the Wiregrass at L.B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, while Burke heads to Massachusetts to play at Dean College, which competes on the Div. III level.

“To be honest, I’m ready for a big change,” Burke said. “I think it’s good for me. It was really nice for a Div. III school. I didn’t expect all of that, to be honest. It was really nice up there.”

Hardamon felt more comfortable staying in the region.

“It’s closer to home and I feel like it will get me ready for the next stage,” Hardamon said.

No matter what direction they go, Headland coach Sammy Jackson believes the two guards will make an impact. They certainly were key players for the Rams.

“Of course Patrick for the last two years led us in scoring, but Tee has probably been the heart and soul of our program,” Jackson said. “He kind of controlled the offense for us. He settled us down and called the plays for us, so he was a big time asset for us. I felt confident every time he shot the ball for us.”

Hardamon averaged 16 points per game and Burke averaged 20 points while playing in just 17 games due to battling injuries.

“Patrick took a lot of pressure off other people because when teams prepared for us, they prepared for Patrick,” Jackson said. “Those are 20 points you knew you were going to get every single game.”

While Hardamon controlled the pace of the offense and has a strong outside shot, Burke was more likely to race up and down the court to either put up a quick shot or drive strong to the basket.

“Not just going to the hole, he got to the foul line,” Jackson said. “That’s what scared me, too, because he stayed on the ground a lot because he sacrificed his body.”

It’s that fast-style of play that makes Burke believe he will be a good fit for Dean.

“Run and gun and shoot a lot of threes … my play style,” Burke said of how Dean’s offense is structured.

Burke said the school located in Franklin, Mass., got interested by watching him play on a travel team.

“They have been on me heavy, texting me and calling me all of the time,” Burke said. “They watched me play a lot in travel ball tournaments, and videos really helped me out a lot.”

Hardamon will be playing for veteran coach Ricky Knight, who is a strong disciplinarian on the court.

“He said he likes the way I shoot the ball and play defense,” Hardamon said.

Jackson will miss the contributions from both.

“One thing about Tee and Pat is you could always count on 35 points … so that was half the scoring there,” Jackson said.

