“Go win it” and Bring it home” were some of the encouraging words spoken during a sendoff and prayer time for the Headland Bass Team as 10 members prepare to compete in upcoming national tournaments.

Hayden Buchanan, Barrett Choquette, James Quinlivan, Fletcher Brasington, Lawson Gamble and Gray Hardy will compete in the Bassmaster High School National Championships on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, July 27-29.

John Parker Deal, Hayes Henderson, Reiston Ratchford and Ryland Ratchford will compete in the Junior Series (grades second through eighth) at the same location the previous week, July 21-22.

More than 400 junior and high school anglers from across the country are expected to compete. Each two-angler team will be accompanied by a coach who runs the boat.

Family and friends gathered on the square in downtown Headland on Friday night to show their support for the local fishermen as they prepare for the nationals.

Quinlivan, a recent graduate of Headland High School who has been part of the team for seven years, has fished Lake Hartwell before.

“I fished there three years ago and it’s rough,” Quinlivan said. “It’s humongous and there are so many different branches in it. It’s a lake that has a lot of small fish in it, so finding big ones is tough.”

Quinlivan will be paired with Brasington. It will be the first time the two have fished together in a competition.

“I’ve never fished with him before, so this will be a fresh start and we’ll see how it goes,” Quinlivan said. “You’ve got to get out there and have a game plan going into the tournament and just pray that it works out.

“Getting to compete at a national level, you’re getting to compete with people from all over the country, so there is a lot of competition … it’s higher-level competition … and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

Besides practicing on the waters, Quinlivan and the others on the team have been watching plenty of video about Lake Hartwell.

“Watching You Tube videos and studying maps – doing anything you can to get familiar with the lake and breaking it down the best you can before you get up there,” Quinlivan said. “And then when you get up there, you’ll have an idea of what to do when you’re actually fishing in the tournament.”

It will be long days for the fishermen once the competition begins.

“You’ll usually get in the water around 4 or 4:30 in the morning and then you’ll blast off at sunrise and then you’ll come back around 3 o’clock is about average, but it varies,” he said of each session.

Hayes Henderson, a rising seventh grader who has fished competitively for two years, will be competing in his first Junior Series national.

“I’m looking forward to the fishing there,” Henderson said. “I think it’s going to be some good fishing and I’m real excited about the experience that we are going to get.”

He will be paired with John Parker Deal.

“He fishes fast baits that move in the water, and I fish on the bottom,” Henderson said. “We can cover all the water columns in a tournament.

“I’m good at slow fishing. I’m good at fishing bottom baits that you drag across the bottom. I can fish those pretty well.”

Like Quinlivan, Henderson has been trying to get familiar with Lake Hartwell.

“I’ve been studying on Google maps and watching You Tube videos and stuff like that,” Henderson said.

Henderson, who said the biggest fish he has caught was around eight pounds, enjoys being part of the Headland junior team.

“Catching the fish is real fun and getting to spend time with people,” Henderson said.

“This is the most teams we’ve ever had to go to nationals. The coaching staff that has headed this up for the past year has been amazing. The community that has come behind this team has been absolutely outstanding and we couldn’t be more grateful to you.

The head coach for this year’s team was Melanie Deal with assistant coaches Charles Brasington and Phillip Gamble. Other members of the team included Mo Katz, Connor Fair, Jaxon Melancon, Keaton Carder, Matthew Matheny, Cameron Worley and Maddox Kelly.

The team is currently looking for new anglers. Anyone interested in joining can reach out to the Headland Bass Team via Facebook.