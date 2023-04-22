HEADLAND --- The Greenville Tigers were in a gift-giving mood Saturday and the Headland Rams took enough of the gifts to the scoreboard to cash in an 11-1 six-inning win at Sheldon Park to capture a Class 5A first-round playoff series.

The teams were force to a third game after a split on Friday. Greenville took a 3-1 opening-game win and No. 2 state-ranked Headland claimed a 14-3 win in the second game.

“Obviously, we got a scare (on Friday night), but I am proud of how we bounced back after Game 1,” Headland coach Brett Birdsong said. “We started doing the little things better and we made good adjustments (in the last two games). I am proud that we were able to get it done.”

In winning the series, the Rams (23-7) advanced to a second-round match-up with Sylacauga (19-8), which swept Elberta on Friday. The two meet at Sheldon Field on Friday, starting with a doubleheader.

“They had Shelby County in their area, who they actually beat, and Shelby County was very good last year (state quarterfinals) and had a lot of people back, so that shows you how good Sylacauga is,” Birdsong said. “We know they will be a good challenge. I am thankful to play it here at home.”

In Saturday’s deciding game, Greenville committed seven errors, walked six and hit four batters and the Rams earned 11 hits to capitalize on the gifts. Headland had 24 of its 40 batters reach base.

Headland, which had 12 fly ball outs in Friday’s opener, used small ball and the running game in scoring runs in all six innings. The Rams had three sacrifice bunts, a bunt single and another bunt that resulted in a Tiger error. They also stole four bases, including a double steal to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.

“We finally figured out how to hit the ball on the ground, get bunts down and take extra bases and play the game the way it is supposed to be played,” Birdsong said.

Trent Weatherly and Kaleb Edwards led the Ram offense as both went 3-for-3. Edwards, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, drove in two runs. Trey Scott and Logan Ivey were both 2-for-3 with Ivey driving in a run.

Scott’s pitching was the other story on Saturday. The Ram junior scattered five hits and one run, while striking out six over six innings.

“Kudos to Trey Scott for pitching the way he did in his six innings,” Birdsong said. “That was huge for us. We put him in Game 3 because we know he is a Game 3 kind of guy. He has that mentality that he is tough and nothing rattles him.”

Headland jumped out in front with two runs in a crazy first inning. The Rams scored without the benefit of a hit, capitalizing on three Tiger errors.

Parker Littlefield led the off with a walk, moved to second on a Weatherly sac bunt and to third on a wild pitch. Mason Steele hit a grounder to the third baseman, who had a chance to throw out at Littlefield breaking for home, but the ball bounced off his body for an error and Littlefield scored.

Luke Nelson bunted toward third and the Tiger third baseman had it go under his glove for another error, putting runners at first and second with one out.

Scott then hit a soft low pop to the second baseman, who dropped it. After time was called, the umpires conferred and initially called Scott out on an infield fly rule. However, Headland’s Birdsong protested and after another umpires meeting, the initial ruling was called off, allowing Scott to reach safely at first and loading the bases.

Evan Taylor then grounded out to the pitcher with Steele scoring to make it 2-0.

The Rams added to the lead in the second, again taking advantage of an error. With one out, Bryce Gover singled to right field and the ball was misplayed in the outfield, allowing the Ram hitter to move to second. Edwards earned a bunt single with Gover moving to third. A Littlefield sacrifice fly scored Gover.

Headland increased the lead to 5-0 with two runs in the third. Scott reached on an infield single to start the frame. Two batters later, Ivey blopped a single down the right-field line. Scott hustled to third and the throw ended up getting past third, allowing him to score. After a sac bunt move by Gover, Edwards singled home Ivey.

Greenville got on the board in the top of the fourth. With one out, Paxton Moorer singled and Trip Albert doubled. Moorer then scored on a Jaiden Dunklin ground out.

For the fourth straight inning, Headland loaded the bases as Scott was hit by a pitch and Taylor and Gover both walked. Edwards was hit by a pitch, forcing in Scott home to make it 6-1.

The Rams added three runs in the fifth to extend the margin to 9-1. Weatherly doubled and Steele walked. Weatherly took off for third on a steal attempt and the throw from the catcher ended up in left field, allowing Weatherly to score. After a ground out, Scott had an infield single to score Steele. Scott stole second and moved to third on a throwing error before scoring on an Ivey single.

The Rams finished it in the sixth with two runs. Edwards singled and Weatherly doubled around a strikeout. Steele delivered a sac fly to score Edwards. After Nelson was hit by a pitch, Headland pulled off a double steal with Weatherly scoring to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.

Friday night

Greenville 3-3, Headland 1-14: The Rams couldn’t get the clutch hit in the opener, earning just three hits off Trip Albert, who struck out four in a complete game performance.

Headland had plenty of opportunities with runners in five of the seven innings, thanks in part three walks, four hit batters and an error, but the Rams left 11 stranded.

Ram pitcher Jake Johnson struck out 11, but the Tigers made five of their six hits count for runs. Christian Hill had two of the Greenville hits and Albert and Sandrell Williams both had a RBI single.

Headland got a run-scoring double by Luke Nelson, a double by Weatherly and a single by Trey Scott.

In the second game, the Ram offense produced 12 hits with the heart of the order doing the biggest damage. Clean-up hitter Mason Steele earned three hits and drove in three runs and Weatherly, the No. 3 hitter, had two hits with three RBI. At the bottom of the order, Logan Ivey had two hits with a RBI and Bryce Gover had a hit with two runs batted in. Evan Taylor added a RBI on a sac fly.

Gover, Headland’s ace, picked up the pitching win. He worked 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine and giving up six hits and three runs. Miles Brannon worked the last 1 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and no runs, while striking out two.

Albert, who had big day overall in the two games, paced Greenville’s eight-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with two runs batted in. Christian Hill was 2-for-3 with a RBI.