Headland flourishes under lifelong friends Birdsong and Dews

HEADLAND – Like most successful coaches, Bubber Birdsong and Gene Dews would rather the story not be focused on them as their Headland baseball team prepares to host No. 1-ranked Shelby County in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A baseball playoffs beginning Thursday.

But as the lifelong friends reminisced Wednesday morning about growing up next door to each other in Fort Gaines, Ga., and now coaching together this year for the first time in their long baseball careers, it became quite a story to listen to.

“I’ve known him since he came into the world,” Dews said. “We grew up right next door to each other. In fact, my bedroom and his bedroom were on the same side … the only thing separating us was a driveway that both families used together. So it was basically, ‘Hey, you up? You ready to go? Let’s play.’”

When Birdsong was approached about taking over the reins of the Headland baseball program last July, it was a no-brainer Dews would be his assistant.

“It was pretty much like, ‘Hey, if I take this thing, you’re going to come help me,’” Birdsong said.

It’s been a terrific reunion as the two have helped lead the Rams to a 22-2 record going into the big match-up with Shelby County (30-4). A doubleheader in the best-of-three series is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at Douglas Park with the if-necessary game slated for 11 a.m. Friday.

“It would have been real easy for those guys to look at us and like, ‘Those two old guys ain’t got a clue,’” Birdsong said of his club. “But they bought in early on what we tried to do and we’ve been able to keep them under control and teach them some things.

“We’ve gotten good pitching, we’ve gotten timely hitting, we play good defense … one night somebody will pick us up and the next night somebody else will pick us up. These guys have rallied around us and themselves and it’s just been fun.”

Both coaches had previous successful coaching runs, Dews most notably on the college level, which included stops at Troy as a baseball assistant and then at Wallace College as the head baseball and then later head softball coach, and Birdsong on the high school level, leading Abbeville Christian for 12 years beginning in 1988 before moving on to stints at several high schools in Alabama and Georgia.

Now reunited at Headland, Dews, 70, and Birdsong, 67, blend together like peanut butter and jelly.

“I’ve got stacks of notes that I’ve taken from him over the years, either over the phone or sitting in his living room,” Birdsong said. “We’ve stayed in contact, so a lot of the terminology and a lot of the things I do, it came from him. So the transition was really, really easy.”

The early years

Growing up as neighbors on Jefferson St. in the small city of Fort Gaines, Birdsong and Dews probably spent more time together than they did with their own families.

“We both were always on the go, from morning until his mama or my mama called,” Dews said. “We were kind of like Jesus … we walked pretty much everywhere we went.

“We knew to be back around lunchtime and supper. But they would always have to get us off of our so-called playing fields and say, ‘It’s time to eat, y’all come on.’”

Baseball games were commonplace around the neighborhood.

“We would have games where we would play the other street over,” Dews said. “Nobody ever beat East Jefferson St. because we always played by our rules,” he added with a chuckle.

Since Birdsong was three years younger, he looked up to Dews as a leader during their youth. The older boys of the neighborhood always included and taught the younger ones.

“Gene learned from his older brother (Charlie) and David (Money),” Birdsong said. “Then I played against Gene. He was always better than I was because he was older and we learned how to play the game and learned how to accept defeat and get better.

“Kids today don’t maybe understand losing and trying to figure out how to get better, you know? They were good older mentors.”

High school days

Birdsong’s uncle, Wright Wilkins, was the only coach at what was then Clay County High School. Dews and Birdsong both played basketball and baseball at the school, which had no football program.

Baseball, however, was their main sport.

“He was a harder worker than I was as far as the game,” Dews said of Birdsong. “I don’t know how many doors we tore up throwing balls. That’s why he had such good hands … throwing the ball against (the door) and catching it.”

Birdsong got some valuable experience on the high school team as a freshman after a senior was hurt during the season.

“About halfway through the season, that senior broke his ankle and I got to step up and play a little bit at the very end of that year,” Birdsong said. “So the next year … his (Dews) senior year and my sophomore year … basically the entire team was back.”

Dews would be the second baseman for his senior season and Birdsong would play shortstop.

“We turned a lot of double plays,” Dews said. “I knew where he was going to be and he knew where I was going to be. Nothing was new to us; we just knew each other.”

Birdsong said Dews was the leader of the team.

“Of all the guys I’ve played with all the years, nobody has been a better teammate,” Birdsong said. “He made the team go. He was the leadoff hitter; he was scrappy and as much as a competitor as I’ve ever been around.

“I learned so much watching him and playing with him. He’s the kind of guy that when you went to war as a player and knew you had him on your side, you felt like you had the advantage.”

They set their goals high.

“I can remember he and I sitting on the porch at his house many a night talking about having a chance to win a state championship,” Birdsong said. “And sure enough, the last game we ever played together, we won a state championship. We beat Buford.”

Later years

Both would play some college baseball at Georgia Southwestern before going into the coaching ranks – each first starting their coaching careers as assistants at Randolph-Clay (Ga.) before making names for themselves at various stops.

Now it’s come full circle with the two coaching side-by-side at Headland. Chris House is also a member of the coaching staff who Birdsong thinks highly of.

“Let me say this … and I’m not saying it because he’s my best friend and like a brother to me,” Dews began. “Bubber Birdsong is the best high school baseball coach that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen a lot of them. Unlike me, he is super organized. He’s fundamentally sound in everything he does. He really cares about the kids and he’s a family man.”

The two can argue one moment and be on the same page the next. It’s always been that way.

“Now when me and him grew up together, I’d scrub his neck and he would try to scrub mine sometimes, and then 20 minutes later we were back playing again or eating a sandwich together,” Dews said. “People don’t understand our relationship.

“Like the other night, Bubber hollers out (to bullpen), ‘Is he ready?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he said, ‘Are they both ready?’ I said, ‘Yes, they’re both ready!’

“And the players are like … they thought there was some hostility. But that’s the way we grew up, you know?”

Birdsong has enjoyed having his friend by his side.

“I look back now and think at (age) 45 or 48 or whatever, how good could we have been together because we would have had so much more energy and been able to do more physically,” Birdsong said. “Now mentally, the game is still there for us.”

New challenges

Both have adapted to coaching high school players in today’s world.

“He and I both are old school and we’ve both have tried to compromise a lot,” Birdsong said. “I’m sure I was a little harder on them back in the day, but kids today, you know, you get too hard on them, they’ve got other things to do. They’ll go get into that vehicle with plenty of gas and plenty of money and say to heck with baseball. It’s just a different type kid.”

But the Rams have responded well to their mentors.

“We’ve been so many places that we can know what’s going to fit our personnel the best, and I think that’s been the key,” Birdsong said.

“If you would have told me early in the year that we would be playing in the elite eight, I would have jumped on that in a heartbeat. But we’re hoping we can continue to ride it out, you know, and see what happens.”

Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed

