Headland football coach Rodney Dollar to lead softball team as well

Headland filled its vacant head softball job internally as head football coach and athletic director Rodney Dollar has taken over the role.
Dollar replaces Claire Bradshaw, who resigned after this past season.
Though known mostly for coaching football, Dollar has previous softball coaching experience. He directed a slow-pitch state championship at Glenwood in 1989 and helped coach the sport at both Frisco City in the late 1990s and at Tallassee in the mid-2000s.
“I have had 30 girls working out all summer, most of them being softball players, and I am extremely excited about the future of the softball program,” Dollar said.
Dollar also has extensive background in baseball – a sport that has some similar dynamics as softball. He was a baseball standout as a catcher at Central of Phenix City and Auburn University before a brief minor league baseball career with the Houston Astros organization.
“Baseball is what paid my education and it is what I love,” Dollar said.
Dollar will get plenty of coaching help with the Rams softball team.
Tracy Scott, who has 12 years of softball coaching experience, including nine years as a head coach, will join the staff. Scott guided Samson in its infancy into fast pitch after finishing up slow pitch during a nine-year stint at the school. He directed the Tigers to a fifth-place state tournament finish in 2004.
It will be another tour of duty at Headland for Scott, who led the junior high school softball team in 2005, going 11-3, and later helped Donnie Smith with the program in 2008 and Scott Parker in 2015.
Jennifer Bradford, a former player at Dixie Academy, will return to the staff. She has assisted with the program the last two years.
“Tracy Scott, who was a softball coach at Samson and was successful, will help me and Jennifer Bradford, who helped a little last year, will also help out,” Dollar said. “She will be charge of the young girls. We will be well versed in the fundamentals of softball.”
Dollar said he will rely on both coaches, especially Scott’s experience.
“I will be good as far as teaching the fundamentals of softball which are the same as baseball,” Dollar said. “Tracy Scott, who went deep in the playoffs several times when he was at Samson, will bring a lot of good stuff that I don’t bring.”
There is one area Dollar said he will have to learn more about.
“I feel very comfortable with everything except the teaching of pitching aspect of it,” Dollar said. “Most girls in softball already have pitching coaches, so we are going to rely on that and rely on them.”
From a philosophy standpoint, Dollar said he believes softball mirrors baseball in what it takes to be successful.