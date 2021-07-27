Headland football coach Rodney Dollar to lead softball team as well

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It will be another tour of duty at Headland for Scott, who led the junior high school softball team in 2005, going 11-3, and later helped Donnie Smith with the program in 2008 and Scott Parker in 2015.

Jennifer Bradford, a former player at Dixie Academy, will return to the staff. She has assisted with the program the last two years.

“Tracy Scott, who was a softball coach at Samson and was successful, will help me and Jennifer Bradford, who helped a little last year, will also help out,” Dollar said. “She will be charge of the young girls. We will be well versed in the fundamentals of softball.”

Dollar said he will rely on both coaches, especially Scott’s experience.

“I will be good as far as teaching the fundamentals of softball which are the same as baseball,” Dollar said. “Tracy Scott, who went deep in the playoffs several times when he was at Samson, will bring a lot of good stuff that I don’t bring.”

There is one area Dollar said he will have to learn more about.

“I feel very comfortable with everything except the teaching of pitching aspect of it,” Dollar said. “Most girls in softball already have pitching coaches, so we are going to rely on that and rely on them.”