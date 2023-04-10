Headland football player Caleb Dozier, who will be a senior next season, committed to Mississippi State on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker/tight end also reportedly had offers from in-state UAB, Houston, Central Florida and Coastal Carolina.

Dozier announced his decision via his Twitter account, becoming the third commitment in the Class of 2024 for Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett.

"First of all I would like to thank God, my family and coaches with Coach (Zach) Arnett, Coach (Matt) Brock, Coach (Joey) Jones and the whole Hail State coaching staff for this opportunity!," said Dozier about his commitment. "I would like to thank all coaches that recruited me through this process and took the time to evaluate me and give me an opportunity! I would like to announce my commitment to Mississippi State! Hail State!"

Headland head football coach Reggie Melton went with Dozier on a recruiting trip to Mississippi State on March 28.

“They love him on the defensive side of the ball,” Melton said. “They want to play him at Sam linebacker.

“Caleb plays tight end and defensive end for us and we also split him out wide to play receiver to create a mismatch problem.

“He’s just a great dynamic player. He works hard in the weight room; he’s benching about 300 right now. He’s a guy you want on your team.”

Last season, Dozier caught 54 passes for 1,009 yards (91.64 yards a game; 18.7 a game) with 11 TDs. On defense, he was in on 73 tackles (44 solos/29 assists), averaging 6.6 a game with 18 tackles for loss, including five QB sacks. Dozier helped Headland to a 6-5 record and the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Melton said Dozier made his decision on Friday, but just released it publicly Monday. The coach said the recruitment has been a boost for the whole Headland team.

“The day Caleb received his first offer, we were in the weight room and were maxing that day and we had 12 guys tremendously jump up on their maxes,” Melton said. “It wasn’t five or 10 pounds, some of them were like 15 and 20 pounds.

“Those guys were going off the adrenaline of him getting that offer, which is always exciting. When you’ve got guys on your team who see a guy getting offers, they believe that they’re next, you know, so they’re going to work extra hard.”

Messages to reach Dozier for comment weren’t immediately returned Monday night.