HEADLAND – Headland High football player Chris Gibson figured playing college football was likely an unrealistic dream until long snapping became part of his skills.

“Obviously I wanted to play like at Alabama, or some big school, but I never really thought that was going to be achievable because of my size,” the 5-foot-5, 180-pounder said. “I was always told I wasn’t going to be big enough to play college football.”

Gibson had the grit and toughness to be a starting offensive and defensive lineman for the Rams, but snapping the ball would end up being his ticket to college football.

On Thursday, Gibson signed to play for Lyon College, which is located in Batesville, Ark. The program plays football on the NAIA level.

“I was able to go to a couple of different colleges with a couple of different scholarship offers and whenever I went to Lyon on a visit, coach (Chris) Douglas was very welcoming and I got to sit down with the players and they introduced themselves and were very welcoming as well,” Gibson said.

“Through a lot of prayer and talking with my family, we finally decided that Lyon was the best fit for me.”

He started long snapping several years ago with the help of a family friend, who later connected him with local kicking coach Brian Jackson.

“Bruce Jenne got me into long snapping and then set me up with Brian Jackson,” Gibson said. “I always wanted to play college football, but I never knew being a long snapper is where I wanted to be.

“But, by going to multiple camps with Brian Jackson and hanging out with all the other long snappers, it made me realize that is where I needed to be.”

It doesn’t surprise Headland head football coach Reggie Melton that Gibson is an attractive fit for a college team. Faulkner University and Thomas (Ga.) University were also in the mix before Gibson chose Lyon.

“Chris started for us on the offensive line the last two years at our quick guard spot,” Melton began. “He finished his career with 75 pancake blocks on offense.

“Defensively, Chris played on our defensive line and finished with 32 tackles this past year, the majority of those being in the backfield.

“Chris also had the duties of long snapping and for our PATs. I never really had to worry about him botching a snap or anything, because every day he was going to stay out there and get in as many snaps as he could.”

Gibson said playing at Headland prepared him well for the next level.

“The coaches have been very good about making sure that our technique is correct and getting us stronger in the weight room,” Gibson said. “They’ve really brought out the aggression on the field that I didn’t know I had in me.

“They made sure we were accountable for each other, not only ourselves, and we all kind of brought each other up. That’s what I hope to take to Lyon with me.”

He is thankful for all of those who helped him along the way.

“First I would like to say thank you to God for giving me the athletic ability and opportunity to play football in the first place,” Gibson said. “I’d also like to say thank you to my family, friends, teammates and coaches for pushing me every day to be better and for showing me I can be more than just a high school football player.”

Gibson is thrilled for the opportunity ahead.

“Ever since I was little I wanted to play college football,” he said. “So just being able to achieve that dream is still blowing my mind right now just talking about it.”