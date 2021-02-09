Headland heats up to defeat Rehobeth in area tournament

After struggling offensively during the first four minutes of Tuesday’s Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament game, Headland’s offense came to life with efficient shooting.
The Rams knocked down seven 3-pointers during a 27-point onslaught over a seven-minute stretch to seize a commanding lead and maintained control the rest of the way in an 86-72 over Rehobeth.
Headland, which beat Rehobeth for a third this season, improved to 11-3 and advanced to play in Friday’s tournament finals against Carroll at the Ozark Civic Center. Rehobeth’s season came to an end with a 9-16 record.
The Rams finished the night, hitting 48.5 percent from the floor (33-of-68), including a solid 41.8 percent on 3-pointers (12-of-29). However, taking out the first four minutes and last six minutes of the game, they hit 56.5 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent on 3-pointers.
“I think we caught them both second times (second and third games) on a bad night because we shot the ball so well,” Headland coach Sammy Jackson said. “Sometimes I say to myself, ‘I don’t know where this shooting is coming from.’ I am just glad we make it.”
The Rams turned the ball over five times in their first 10 possessions, including throwing the ball out of bounds twice and also having a traveling violation. Still, they led 4-2 behind two run-out fastbreak layups by Patrick Burke.
While Headland struggled with turnovers, Rehobeth couldn’t find its shooting rhythm, making just one of its first 15 shots during the first six minutes, including 0-of-8 on 3-pointers.
“We had a lot of opportunities I thought early in the game to get a lead maybe and put some pressure on them, but we didn’t convert those chances,” Rehobeth head coach Larry Easterwood of the start. “We got beat by a better team from that point on, but I thought we wasted opportunities at the very beginning of the game.”
The Rams eventually heated up, scoring on five of six possessions to stretch the 4-2 lead to a 16-2 advantage late in the period. Burke and Tee Hardamon both hit a 3-pointer during the stretch. Hardamon, Calob Dozier and Marquez Reeves added a basket each.
A basket in the lane by Kase Keasler halted the Ram run and Jackson Strickland added a layup off a nice pass from Parker Turner to cut the margin to 16-6, but Cameron Murray hit a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to make it 19-6.
Four 3-pointers in the first four minutes and 20 seconds of the second quarter helped the Rams extend the margin to 33-16 as Rehobeth also found its offensive flow. Hardamon hit two treys, Murry and Reeves one each.
Rehobeth made a charge late in the half, scoring 10 straight to cut the margin to seven points (33-26) with 1:12 left before intermission. Turner keyed the surge with eight points, including two 3-pointers. Trycon McHellon added the other two points on a basket down low.
Headland, though, finished the half on a 7-2 run to take a 40-28 halftime lead. Burke had five of the points, including a 3-pointer.
The Rams began to pull away midway in the third quarter, taking an 11-point lead to 24 with a 16-1 run that started with a 3-pointer by Haradmon and finished by a Burke 3-pointer.
“We had momentum there (late in the second quarter) and we didn’t come out in the second half,” Easterwood said. “We stressed coming out of the half that we needed to stop some baskets one at a time, but we didn’t.”
Burke led Headland with a game-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Hardamon had 14 points and also had four treys. Andre Galloway had 13 points and Reeves 11.
For the night, the Rams hit 12 3-pointers in their efficient shooting performance.
“We knew they were going to play the defense high, but we didn’t know how they were to construct the defense,” Headland’s Jackson said. “Anytime the defense is that high you have to bring it (the ball) down low and so we started our offense, believe it or not, from the baseline.
“I thought it was a good adjustment. They never did figure it out because we don’t have a call for it. It is more of a read and react type offense. It won’t work all the time, but they never made an adjustment to it.”