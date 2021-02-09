Headland heats up to defeat Rehobeth in area tournament

Headland, though, finished the half on a 7-2 run to take a 40-28 halftime lead. Burke had five of the points, including a 3-pointer.

The Rams began to pull away midway in the third quarter, taking an 11-point lead to 24 with a 16-1 run that started with a 3-pointer by Haradmon and finished by a Burke 3-pointer.

“We had momentum there (late in the second quarter) and we didn’t come out in the second half,” Easterwood said. “We stressed coming out of the half that we needed to stop some baskets one at a time, but we didn’t.”

Burke led Headland with a game-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Hardamon had 14 points and also had four treys. Andre Galloway had 13 points and Reeves 11.

For the night, the Rams hit 12 3-pointers in their efficient shooting performance.

“We knew they were going to play the defense high, but we didn’t know how they were to construct the defense,” Headland’s Jackson said. “Anytime the defense is that high you have to bring it (the ball) down low and so we started our offense, believe it or not, from the baseline.