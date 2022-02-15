Headland officially names Melton as head football coach

Prior to being elevated to interim head coach, Melton was in his first year as an assistant with the Rams, first serving as the co-defensive coordinator before assuming the role of offensive coordinator in the second week of the season.

Now he’s eager to put his mark on the program as a head coach.

“People are going to see that we’re going to be a gritty football team,” Melton said. “Defensively, we’re going to stop people and on offense we’ll make a lot of plays with a lot of guys moving around and getting the ball in space. We’re going to run the football. We’re going to play physical and fast.”

Melton said offseason workouts have gone very well.

“The guys are buying in and working hard,” Melton said. “When we finish the lift (workouts), I have seven or eight guys that stay in the weight room a little extra. Like, right now they don’t want to leave that weight room.”

In high school, Melton played for Lester Bratcher at Ashford and earned 4,489 career rushing yards. After graduating from Ashford, Melton played college football at Carson-Newman (Tenn.) University.