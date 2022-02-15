Headland officially names Melton as head football coach

HEADLAND – The naming of Reggie Melton as Headland’s head football coach was pretty much just a formality after he had served in an interim basis since the seventh game of last season, but the affirmation was plenty special all the same.
“Actually, when I got the call on Thursday night I was in the moment and it really didn’t hit me until Friday, the day after,” Melton said Tuesday morning.
“First of all I would like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity to be the head football coach at Headland High School and to be a part of this great community. I’m thankful for such a great administration for believing in me to lead this program to better days.”
Melton, a former standout player at Ashford, was named interim head coach after Rodney Dollar was placed on administrative leave six games into this past season. Dollar was officially relieved of his duties in early November.
Melton was officially approved as the head coach last Thursday night.
“We’re extremely proud that we have a new football coach in Reggie Melton,” Headland coordinator of athletics Gene Dews said. “He was here last year on an interim basis and did a fine job for us in a very difficult situation. The players were excited about him coming on. I think he’s going to do a good job for us.”
Prior to being elevated to interim head coach, Melton was in his first year as an assistant with the Rams, first serving as the co-defensive coordinator before assuming the role of offensive coordinator in the second week of the season.
Now he’s eager to put his mark on the program as a head coach.
“People are going to see that we’re going to be a gritty football team,” Melton said. “Defensively, we’re going to stop people and on offense we’ll make a lot of plays with a lot of guys moving around and getting the ball in space. We’re going to run the football. We’re going to play physical and fast.”
Melton said offseason workouts have gone very well.
“The guys are buying in and working hard,” Melton said. “When we finish the lift (workouts), I have seven or eight guys that stay in the weight room a little extra. Like, right now they don’t want to leave that weight room.”
In high school, Melton played for Lester Bratcher at Ashford and earned 4,489 career rushing yards. After graduating from Ashford, Melton played college football at Carson-Newman (Tenn.) University.
Melton returned to the Wiregrass as an assistant coach at Houston County High School and was part of the Lions program for five seasons before moving to his alma mater, Ashford. Following one season as linebackers coach at Ashford, he was hired back at Houston County. He stayed two seasons in Columbia before being hired by Dollar at Headland.
Melton will be the fourth head football coach at Headland in the past four years and hopes to bring stability to the program. Danny Raines had spent three years as head coach before retiring from the state system and was followed by Toby Greene, who left after one year to take over at Northside Methodist Academy before Dollar was hired.
Headland finished 2-8 last season.
“I told them (players), ‘Basically, I’m here. I’m not going anywhere,’” Melton said. “I think these guys right now know I’m here for them.
“My head coach (Bratcher) put his heart and soul into me and I just want to return that to this great community in Headland.”
Melton said spring practices are set to begin May 2 and the Rams will host Dale County on May 20 in a spring game.