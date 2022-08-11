Headland officially names six new head coaches

New Headland boys basketball coach Eric Smith and baseball coach Brett Birdsong know all about the tradition of the Rams success in the two sports and embrace that history.

The two will now led those programs. Smith and Birdsong were both officially approved by the Henry County School Board Thursday night for their positions.

The board, which approved all Henry County coaching supplements on Thursday, also officially hired four other new Headland head coaches – Tom Zahller in cross country, Jennifer Johnson in volleyball, Billy Womack in track/field and David Forrester in soccer.

Smith and Johnson have both been on Headland’s coaching staff the last few years. Smith has been part of the program the last three years, serving as an assistant football coach all three seasons and also as an assistant boys basketball and baseball coach last year. He also has been an assistant in softball. Johnson has been part of the volleyball programs for several years and has been head volleyball coach of the program before.

Smith, who has 17 years of head basketball coaching experience, takes over the boys basketball position following Sammy Jackson, who led the program the last two seasons and went 30-13 with two sub-regional postseason appearances.

“I am very aware of the tradition and the history of this basketball program, so it means a lot that I get this opportunity,” Smith said, referring especially to the golden era of Steve Williams and Al Griffin, who combined on 660 wins as head coaches at Headland from 1969-98 with a state title (1984) and four state semifinal appearances. The Rams also had a state semifinal appearance under Emanuel Davis in 2006.

“I am extremely excited about it. I am excited about the kids. I think we have good kids (coming back). Now, we don’t have the 6-foot-6 guys, but with the pieces we have, I think we can be tough.”

Smith is no stranger to being a head coach. He previously led Poplar Springs and Graceville boys basketball teams in the Florida Panhandle, coaching the Atomics for six years and the Tigers for two years. He was then head girls basketball at Poplar Springs for nine seasons. He took two Poplar Springs girls teams to the Elite Eight in the state of Florida and one Graceville boys team to the same round. He also guided one Poplar Springs boys team and one Graceville team to the Sweet 16.

A graduate of Graceville, Smith attended the University of Alabama and obtained a degree in history. He earned two masters degrees at Troy, one in Social Service Education and another in Sports and Fitness Management.

His first coaching job came in 1998-99 at Rehobeth High School as junior varsity basketball coach, a post he held for two years, one under David Snell, the other under Larry Easterwood.

In addition to his high school roles, Smith began the Dothan Hoops training facility in 2015 and was part of that for three years before selling the franchise. He also coached several travel basketball teams in the past for six years.

“I want us to be a team and I want us to play hard and compete every second,” Smith said of his goals at Headland. “I know there are high expectations as there should be, but my focus is just making sure we play as a team and play all game every game.”

On the court, Smith said he prefers to mix things up, but strategy will be based on the talent as well as the opponent.

“I am really multiple,” Smith said. “We will play fast when it is required or is an advantage for us. We will play slow when that is necessary. We will play a variety of defenses based on the opponent and what is required. We will be multiple in what we do.”

Birdsong follows his dad in baseball

Birdsong, meanwhile, follows his dad, Bubber, in the Headland baseball position. The elder Birdsong coached the Rams for one season, leading the club to the state semifinals for the first time since 1986 and to a 24-5 record with the win total the most since 2018.

Birdsong, the father, decided to leave Headland because of health issues and a need to spend more time with his wife after traveling an hour-and-a half to go home.

Brett Birdsong, meanwhile, comes to Headland after leading Carroll High for the past three years. He took the program from 6-9 in the pandemic-shortened season in 2020 to 8-22 in 2021 to a 15-14 mark this past season. He takes over a program that has won nearly 240 games over the last 14 baseball season, including his dad’s season this past spring.

“This is a unique experience,” Brett Birdsong said of following his dad. “We coached together for seven years in Georgia, so he has completely shaped me how I coach and how I handle things. When he was at Headland, I was at Carroll and we would pick up the phone every night and talk about different ways to do things. We have always bounced ideas off each other.”

A 2005 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy, where he played for his dad, Brett Birdsong played baseball at Wallace College before finishing his college degree at Georgia Southwestern State University.

He began his coaching career as an assistant for his father at Baconton (Ga.) Charter School for seven years. He then coached at Wallace (2016-2017) under Mackey Sasser, followed by one-year stints at Rehobeth under Barry Hightower and Enterprise under Lee Hyde.

The younger Birdsong feels it will be a smooth transition to Headland since his dad coached there last year.

“A lot of our terminology is the same, our expectations and culture (for the program) are the same. It’s always nerve-racking when you go to a new school, but I get a sense of calmness there knowing he was there first, so I know he set the tone and that is a good tone to be set,” Birdsong said.

“We are to the core the same when it comes to the integrity of the game, how we treat people, how we respect the game and respect the opponents. I am probably – and he would tell you the same thing – more new age when it comes to technology and in the year round player development. I do like to upturn every stone to figure out how to develop players, some of that with technology and new way training for your (pitching) arms and swings.”

He is also familiar with the community of Headland, having lived there in the past.

“It is a program I have kept up with for a long time,” Birdsong said. “I worked at Wallace College four, five years ago and we lived in Headland. We knew a lot of the people there. It was a place that we wanted to get back to eventually.

“I know the baseball culture is great and there is a lot of talent there plus the city is growing so much, so we are excited to find a house there and bring our two kids up in that school system.”

Forrester takes soccer reins

David Forrester, a veteran football assistant coach in the area, will coach the Rams soccer team next year. Wanda and Billy Richards had been coaching the program the last few years.

Forrester has soccer background, helping assist Joe Nelson at Northview for two seasons, including a Final Four team.

He has been an assistant football coach at Northview, Dothan High (prior to consolidation), Cottonwood and most recently last year at Houston County.