Four local teams earned a playoff sweep on Friday in high school baseball action.

Headland swept Sylacauga 18-4 and 5-2 in a Class 5A series in Headland, while Providence Christian took two at Cottage Hill Christian 1-0 and 13-3 in Class 3A playoff action, while Ariton won a home doubleheader over Clarke County 12-0 and 6-5 and G.W. Long won on the road in Tuscaloosa Academy 10-2, 6-5, winning the second game in eight innings.

All four teams advance to the state quarterfinals next weekend. Headland (25-7) will travel to the Holtville-Elmore County winner, while Providence Christian (21-8) visits St. James. Ariton (25-10-1) will be at home against the Bayshore Christian-Pike Liberal Arts series winner, while G.W. Long (26-8) will host the Wicksburg-St. Luke’s series winner.

In other action, Geneva was swept in Class 4A, while Enterprise in Class 7A, Wicksburg and Pike Liberal Arts in Class 2A, Kinston in Class 1A and Abbeville Christian in AISA all split series and play a third game on Saturday.

Headland 18-5, Sylacauga 4-5: The Class 5A second ranked Rams dominated the first game behind a 13-run fourth inning that break open a close 5-4 game.

Mason Steele highlighted the inning with two hits and six runs batted in, capped by a grand slam homer. He had a two-run double earlier in the inning.

The big inning also featured an Evan Taylor two-run double, a Bryce Gover run-scoring single and two hit by pitches with the bases loaded to Parker Littlefield and a bases-loaded walk to Trent Weatherly.

For the game, Steele was 2-for-4 with six runs batted in, Taylor was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs batted in and Luke Nelson had two doubles and three runs batted in. Logan Ivey and Kaleb Edwards both had two hits with one of Edwards’ hits a double.

Jake Johnson was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over five innings with six hits and four runs allowed. He walked one.

The Rams actually trailed 4-1 through two-and-a half innings before scoring three in the third then erupting for the big fourth inning.

In game two, Nelson belted two homers and drove in three runs and Weatherly also had two hits. Steele added a single and run batted in. Gover also drove in a run.

Gover was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over five innings, allowing three hits. He also gave up two runs, only one earned, and walked four.

Providence Christian 1-13, Cottage Hill 0-3: The Eagles rode the pitching of Harrison Mims in the opener and a 13-hit offense in game two.

Mims pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk in the first game. The Eagles scored the game’s only run in the top of the first inning. Matt Dave Snell reached on an error to open the game and courtesy runner John Michael Byrd moved to second on Chapel Stickler’s ground out, to third on a passed ball and scored on an error on Porters Dykes’ grounder.

PCS had only five hits with CJ Sullivan earning a double.

In game two, Snell was 3-for-3, while Sticker and Seth Clack both had two hits and drove in three runs, while Sullivan had two hits and drove in two runs. Mims and Brooks Canady both had a hit and RBI. Snell, Mims and Stickler had a triple each, while Clack, Win Brock and Sullivan had a double.

Brock went 6 2/3 innings for the pitching win, striking out six and allowing six hits and three runs. Clack go the final out.

Ariton 12-7, Clarke County 0-5: The Purple Cats scored 11 runs in the first inning to seize command of the opener and scored five runs in the last two to overcome a 5-2 deficit to win the second game.

In the opener, Caden Collier was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs batted in and Lawson Leger was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs batted in to lead Ariton. Landon Tyler and Aven Cook both had a hit with two RBI and Conner Thrash and Paxton Steed had a hit and RBI each.

Phenix Griffin was the winning pitcher, firing a five-inning, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and two walks.

In game two, Griffin had a two-run double, a Myles Tyler a run-scoring single and Collier a RBI double in a four-run sixth to put Ariton up 6-5. The Purple Cats added a run in the top of the seventh when Leger scored on a wild pitch.

Collier had two doubles and two runs batted in and Dawson Murphy had two singles to lead Ariton.

Four Ariton pitchers threw with Easton Kilpatrick picking up the win. He worked 1 1/3 inning, striking out one and allowing one hit, one walk but no runs. Evans earned a save in the seventh, allowing a hit and striking out one.

G.W. Long 10-6, Tuscaloosa Academy 0-5: The defending Class 2A state champions capped the doubleheader with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the seventh for a 6-5 win to finish the sweep. The Rebels won the opener 10-2.

In the dramatic eighth inning, Brody Walker opened the frame with a walk and stole second. He was sacrificed to third on a Cullis Kelly bunt. Tanner Johnston was hit by a pitch and Brant Brady was intentional walk to load the bases for Cohen Pritchett, who walked on a 3-2 pitch to force in Walker with the walk-off run.

G.W. Long had only five hits in the game. Brady and Pritchett both had a hit with two runs batted in and Hayes Horne had a hit and RBI. Grant Watson also drove in a run. Will Bush was the winning pitcher.

In the opener, Long jumped out in front 6-0 with four in the first and two in the second.

Walker was 4-for-5 with two runs batted in and both Kelly and Brady had a hit with two runs batted in. Johnston had a double and RBI and Prichett drove in a run. Kelly earned the pitching win, striking out three and giving up four hits and two runs.

Enterprise 5-2, Mary G. Montgomery 1-6: The Wildcats won the opener of the Class 7A first-round series 5-1, but lost the second game 6-2.

In the win, Gavin Mayo and Mason Chisum had two hits each with Mayo driving in a run. Tyler Martin had a hit with two RBI and Tysen Cole had a hit and one RBI. Cayden Boutwell added a RBI sac fly.

Austin Acreman allowed just three hits and a run over seven innings with strikeouts and six walks.

The Wildcats had only four hits in game two. Mayo had a RBI hit and Tal Sessions had a double.

UMS-Wright 9-11, Geneva 3-0: Geneva’s season came to an end with a 20-6 record with the Class 4A second-round loss.

In the opening game, Michael Moore was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and both Ryan Jackson and Talan Johnson had two hits each with Johnson earning a double.

In game two, the Panthers had only three hits, two from Jackson. Dylan Key had the other hit.

Wicksburg 8-0, St. Luke’s 3-0: Wicksburg split during its AHSAA state baseball series at St. Luke’s Friday afternoon, winning the opener 8-3, but falling in the second game 5-0.

The Panthers (17-8) and Wildcats will play the decisive third game on Saturday at noon.

Wicksburg earned the win in the opener, breaking a 3-3 tie with a run in the sixth and adding four run more in the seventh to pull away.

Drew Colon and Seth Williams both had two hits with Colon driving in a run.

Gabe Glover, Maddox Burkhardt, Tyler Campbell and Trey Summers all had a hit and RBI each. Glover, Burkhardt and Summers had a double. Easton Dean and Jacob Cox both drove in one run. Dean was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Cox drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Dean earned the pitching win, striking out nine over the seven innings. He gave up only three hits. All three runs were unearned.

In the second game, the Panthers were shut out on six hits by St. Luke’s Joshua Eddington, who struck out three and walked three. Glover had two of the Wicksburg hits, one a double.

Pike Liberal Arts 9-9, Bayshore Christian 6-11: The Patriots opened a 5-0 lead in the opener and held on, but couldn’t come back in the second game after Bayshore built an 8-0 lead by the second inning.

KC Bradford led the first game, going 3-for-3 with a grand slam homer, John Lott was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and Payne Jeffcoat was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Davis Kilcrease added a hit and RBI for the Patriot.

Luke Barron pitched six innings and gained the pitching win, allowing just three hits and two runs, only one run earned, while striking out one.

Bradford was 3-for-5 with four runs batted in and Lott was 3-for-4. Cole Garrott, Jackson Booth and Barron all had two hits with Garrott and Booth driving in a run each. Jeffcoat added a solo homer.

Kinston 9-0, Sweet Water 7-10: The two Bulldog teams split on Friday and will play the decisive third game Saturday at 9 a.m.

Cade Jones went 4-for-4 with three runs batted in, CJ Lunsford was 3-for-4 with a run batted in and Owen Patterson had two hits, one a triple, and a RBI to lead Kinston in the opener.

Cale Sumblin and Marcus Free added a hit and RBI each.

Sumblin was the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings and striking out eight and allowing just two hits. Drew Branch, who entered in the fifth with the Bulldogs up 5-4, eared a save, working the last 2 1/3 innings.

It was all Sweet Water in the second game as David Etheridge pitched a no-hitter against Kinston, striking out six and walking one.

Abbeville Christian 10-6, Jackson Academy 0-10: ACA and Jackson Academy split a doubleheader and will play the decisive third game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

In ACA’s 10-0 opening win, Cole Goodson pitched a six-inning, one-hit shutout with three strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in on offense. Connor Hutto was 3-for-3 with a RBI and Justin Murphy had two hits with one RBI and Connor Jones had a hit with two RBI. Both Boone Sumlar and Reid Quincy had a hit and RBI.

In game two, Jones was 2-for-3 with a RBI and Hutto, Goodson and Quincy all had a hit and RBI for ACA.