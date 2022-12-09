Headland pulls away from rival Abbeville in fourth quarter

ABBEVILLE – A sequence early in the fourth quarter was a good display of how Headland defeated rival Abbeville 71-54 Friday night in boys varsity basketball.

After showing good patience in passing the basketball around the perimeter, Jaxon Williams received the ball in the corner and swished through a 3-pointer.

Mere seconds later, Williams made a steal around midcourt and took it in for a layup, putting the Rams up 60-46 with just more than four minutes left in the game.

A close game for three quarters turned into somewhat of a runaway win by Headland thanks to controlling the tempo, hitting clutch shots and coming up with steals thanks to good defensive pressure.

The victory by the Rams avenged a 61-60 loss to the Yellow Jackets earlier this season.

“We definitely want to control tempo, but it really is all about those guys,” Headland coach Eric Smith said. “I mean, they have played their whole life and they know when and when not to attack, and when to pull out and to make the extra pass.

“We’re kind of starting to jell. We didn’t have a lot of practices early in the season. Now we’ve had a little more time and it’s starting to show up a little bit.”

Tylen Williams led Headland with 22 points and Jaxon Williams followed with 20.

Abbeville was led by Josh Chitty with 12 and Matthew McNair with 11.

Headland had just a 49-46 lead after three quarters, but scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to create a cushion.

Abbeville’s first points of the final period came when Kam Peterman scored on an inbounds play under the goal with 3:50 left in the game.

It was one of the few miscues by the Rams’ defense.

“The defense was really good tonight,” Smith said. “The last time I think No. 4 (Dylan Crawford) scored 23 points and it was one of our goals to kind of stop him and I think we were successful in that.”

Crawford was pretty much a non-factor offensively on Friday night. He fouled out in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

“When No. 4 fouled out I think they’re heads dipped a little bit and that allowed us to make the run,” Smith said. “We got a few steals and some run-outs. Once we got the lead and played with confidence, it looked a lot better than maybe what it was going into the fourth.”

Abbeville coach Jonathan Deveridge said turnovers have plagued his team throughout the early season.

“I told the guys that against a good team that will catch up to you,” Deveridge said. “And then it didn’t help that Dylan fouled out on a double foul the first 30 seconds of the fourth quarter. He’s our leading scorer and our senior leader. That was a lot of offense to go to the bench when he fouled out.”

Abbeville was still within striking distance when Chitty scored on a drive to make it 61-52, but Headland quickly answered when Caleb Dozier drove the lane and dunked to keep the momentum on the Rams’ side.

Headland led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and 34-31 at halftime before taking the three-point lead into the final quarter.

Smith was happy to see his team show more togetherness on Friday than was shown in the first meeting between the two schools at Headland.

“They outscored us from the free throw line by 15 the first time,” Smith said of the difference between the two games. “They scored three baseline out of bounds the first time. On the bench it didn’t feel like we were a family.

“Tonight, obviously, they’re fighting for each other and it felt a lot better, even through the mistakes they are encouraging each other.”

Deveridge credited Headland for controlling the tempo much of the night.

“We’re an up-tempo team,” Deveridge said. “We want to press, create turnovers and get out and run. They did a good job of controlling the tempo, but the crazy thing about it is at one point they beat us a little bit at our own game.

“A couple of times they got a couple of run-outs and easy layups, so that was frustrating to see.”

Girls

Headland 47, Abbeville 39: Alexus Neal earned 20 points and 16 rebounds and Jayla Franklin had 12 points and four steals to lead Headland’s win.

Bree Hardamon had 21 points and Jamya Glover 15 points for Abbeville.

Abbeville led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter but Headland vaulted to a 24-16 advantage by halftime.

Neal hit a shot from the top of the key in the third quarter to push the lead to 34-19 and the Rams took a 36-27 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Hardamon hit a 3-pointer for the first points of the final quarter and Kamira Marsh scored on an inside bank shot to cut the lead to 36-32 with six minutes left before Headland took back command in finishing out the victory.

Junior Varsity

Abbeville boys 35, Headland 25: Dee Glover led Abbeville with nine points and Dylan McGinnis had seven points.

Headland was led by Conner McKenzie with nine points.