Headland’s Vickers, Providence’s Griffin earn silver medals at state track

Headland’s Robert Vickers and Providence Christian’s Lucy Griffin earned silver medals, while Pike County’s Charles Pittman captured a bronze medal during the first two days of the AHSAA State Track and Field Championships, highlighting the early performances by Wiregrass athletes.

The Class 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A meets are being held at Gulf Shores, while the Class 1A, 2A and 3A meets are in Cullman. Both places experienced weather delays on Friday, backing the schedule up. The state meets wrap up Saturday.

As of mid-Friday afternoon, 15 Wiregrass athletes have earned a top-eight scoring finish with three coming in Class 5A boys and four in Class boys.

Vickers’ runner-up finish in the shot put is one of the 5A highlights. He had a throw of 45 feet, 7 ¾ inches. Only Luke Stringer of UMS-Wright (49’ 8 ¾”) had a better throw.

Providence Christian’s Griffin took silver in the Class 3A girls shot put with a throw of 34’ 5”. Ohatchee’s Gracie George won the event with a throw of 35’8”.

Pike County’s Pittman claimed his bronze in the Class 3A 400-meter dash in 52.74 seconds. Patrick Daves of Bayside Academy won the race in 50.05.

In addition to Vickers in Class 5A boys, Carroll’s Bryson Dawkins took fourth place in the long jump, leaping 21 feet, 7 ¾”, while Charles Henderson’s Brandon Givens claimed eighth place in the shot put with a 43’5 ½” throw.

In Class 3A boys, Houston Academy had two top eight finishes by mid Friday. JC Peacock claimed a fifth-place time of 4:50.20 in the 3200 meters, while Rod Jackson captured seventh place in the 400-meter dash in 53.33 seconds.

Also in 3A boys, Providence Christian’s Michael Bridges finished seventh in the discus with a 118’10” throw.

In Class 3A girls, Providence Christian’s Millicent Talmadge finished fourth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes and 36.68. Teammate Hannah Jacobs was eighth in the same race with a 5:50.94 time.

In Class 2A boys, Abbeville’s Ryan Graham finished fourth in the shot put after a throw of 46’2”. In 2A girls, Geneva County’s Anri Davis was fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 32’ ½”

In Class 7A girls, Enterprise’s Sarah Amos captured sixth place in the discus throw at 101’7”, while Dothan’s Aniyah Dent took eighth in the event with a throw of 99’8”.

In Class 4A girls, Ashford’s Kayla Fields took sixth place in the shot put with a throw of 31’ 1 ½”.