Headland season ends in 6-0 loss to Holtville

Taylor came on to pitch to begin the seventh inning and Brady White greeted the reliever with a double down the right field line. He would advance to third on a wild pitch.

A groundout for the first out kept White at third, but he would score on a wild pitch with Silas at the plate to make it 3-0.

Back-to-back walks and an infield hit by Potts loaded the bases for Mikey Forney. Taylor got Forney on a strikeout for the second out, but then hit the next batter to force in a run and walked the next for yet another run as Holtville led 5-0.

Karson Reinhardt then entered in relief on the mound and walked the first batter he faced to make it 6-0 before getting a ground out to end the inning.

After Bryce Cunningham flied out to left field to begin the bottom of the seventh, Nate Aplin lined up the middle for a hit and Reinhardt followed with a single off the glove of the first baseman before Potts recorded the final two outs for the shutout.

Headland ends its season at 17-8.

Lancaster and the team spent 15 minutes or so after the game together in the outfield.