Headland season ends in 6-0 loss to Holtville

HEADLAND – The hugs and handshakes among the players were signs of consoling instead of celebration this time for the Headland baseball team.
The season came to an end for the Rams in a 6-0 loss to Holtville on Saturday afternoon in the final of the best-of-three Class 5A playoff series at Douglas Park.
Headland won the opener Friday 1-0 before dropping the second game 5-2 to set up the deciding game.
Little went right for the Rams in Game 3.
Holtville pitcher Tanner Potts limited Headland to just three singles over six innings and led 2-0 before the Bulldogs put it away with four runs in the seventh despite just getting two hits in the inning.
The Rams got a couple of one-out hits in the bottom of the final inning against Potts, but the pitcher got a strikeout and groundout to end the game.
Potts certainly wasn’t overpowering, instead relying on off-speed pitches to keep the Rams off-balance throughout the game. Potts only recorded two strikeouts, but got 10 fly outs and only walked one batter.
“Soft thrower – they’ve given us trouble all year long,” Headland coach Les Lancaster said. “We just couldn’t make the adjustments and kept hitting weak grounders and fly balls.”
Headland starting pitcher Reigh Jordan was effective as well in pitching six innings, allowing only four hits and striking out five. However, he also hit three batters and walked two others.
Holtville’s first hit came in the top of the third when Cooper Mann singled just inside the third base bag. He then advanced to second and third on two groundouts before Sam Silas was hit by a pitch.
Silas stole second base without a throw from the catcher to put runners on second and third for Randy Davis, who then singled into the left-center field gap to bring in the first two runs.
In the fifth, Holtville threatened with a walk and infield hit after one out. After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, Jordan got a big strikeout and a groundout to get out of the inning.
Headland’s best opportunity to score came in the sixth.
With one out, Tanner Taylor singled into left field past a diving shortstop for his second hit of the game. Jake Johnson was then inserted as a courtesy runner and stole second base.
Tyson Kirkland then rocketed a fly ball to deep right field that was caught, just missing a home run. An infield hit by Tanner Raybon to deep shortstop put runners at first and third for Jordan.
Potts, however, got a ground out to third off the bat of Jordan to end the inning.
Taylor came on to pitch to begin the seventh inning and Brady White greeted the reliever with a double down the right field line. He would advance to third on a wild pitch.
A groundout for the first out kept White at third, but he would score on a wild pitch with Silas at the plate to make it 3-0.
Back-to-back walks and an infield hit by Potts loaded the bases for Mikey Forney. Taylor got Forney on a strikeout for the second out, but then hit the next batter to force in a run and walked the next for yet another run as Holtville led 5-0.
Karson Reinhardt then entered in relief on the mound and walked the first batter he faced to make it 6-0 before getting a ground out to end the inning.
After Bryce Cunningham flied out to left field to begin the bottom of the seventh, Nate Aplin lined up the middle for a hit and Reinhardt followed with a single off the glove of the first baseman before Potts recorded the final two outs for the shutout.
Headland ends its season at 17-8.
Lancaster and the team spent 15 minutes or so after the game together in the outfield.
“We talked about that unfortunately somebody’s got to lose and take what you learn from all of this and it will build character in you,” Lancaster said of what he told the players. “You guys who are going on to college, learn from it and take it to your next adventure.