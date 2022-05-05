Headland, Shelby County split doubleheader in Class 5A quarterfinals

HEADLAND --- Thursday’s Class 5A state quarterfinal showdown between top-ranked Shelby County and third-ranked Headland finished in a split, forcing the best-of-three baseball series to a deciding game Friday.

With pitching dominating the two games, Headland won the opener 3-2 on a walk-off wild pitch in the eighth inning before Shelby County took the second game 2-1, scoring two go-ahead runs in the fifth inning.

The teams are scheduled to play the decisive third game Friday at 11 a.m. at Sheldon Field at Douglas Park, weather permitting.

“That was two good teams battling it out,” Headland coach Bubber Birdsong said after the doubleheader. “It looks like two evenly matched teams and whoever executes the best tomorrow is going to win. To me it would be a good finals match it looks like between the two teams. Unfortunately, one of us going to go home tomorrow.”

A huge crowd filled up Sheldon Field with both bleachers filled and chairs lined up around the fence, plus many Headland students watched on trucks from the left field line to near center field.

“It was a lot of fun,” Birdsong said. “We had a great crowd and a great atmosphere.”

There was also plenty of good pitching.

Over 15 innings played, the two pitching staffs combined to allow only eight runs on 24 hits, but more impressively, combined on 46 strikeouts, including 30 by Headland. Three different hurlers punched out double-digit whiffs.

The opening game was a battle between Headland’s Reigh Jordan and Shelby County’s Connor Aderholt. Jordan struck out 17 and allowed just five hits and two runs over seven innings.

Aderholt went seven-plus innings, striking out six and scattering seven hits and three runs, while striking out six.

Bryce Gover, though, picked up the pitching win for the Rams, striking out all three batters he faced in the top of the eighth before Headland won it in the bottom half.

In game two, the Wildcats’ Jacob Fox struck out 10 and limited Headland to just one run and six hits. Headland’s Tanner Taylor also struck out 10, doing so in just six innings, while allowing just two runs on six hits.

In the first game, Jordan and Aderholt dueled through the first five innings with only one run scoring, that on a balk in the first inning that gave the Rams a 1-0 lead.

The Wildcats forged ahead 2-1 in the sixth on a two-run single by Austin Wilson.

Down to their last outs and at the bottom of the order, the Rams avoided defeat, scoring a tying run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

After one out, Kaleb Edwards singled to right. Trent Weatherly was ruled to be hit by a pitch, though Shelby County felt he swung. With runners at first and second, Tanner Taylor then flied out to deep left field.

With two outs and two on, Evan Taylor hit a soft liner on a 1-0 pitch that Shelby County shortstop Carter Sheehan leapt up for, but had it go off the top of his glove. The ball trickled into short left field and pinch-runner Cooper Weeks came flying around third to tie the game at 2-2.

A walk to Jordan loaded the bases, but Aderholt got a strikeout to end the inning, pushing the game to extra innings.

Headland had to change pitchers for the eighth as Jordan reached his pitch limitations. Gover, though, retired the side on strikeouts.

The Rams’ Reinhardt hit the first pitch of the bottom of the eighth for a single off the glove of a diving effort by Sheehan at shortstop.

Trey Scott then executed a perfect bunt toward first that was fielded by the Wildcat first baseman, but nobody was at the bag and the speedy Scott beat it out for a single, giving the Rams runners at first and second.

With Parker Littlefield up, Aderholt tried a pickoff the runner at second base, but the throw ended up in centerfield and Reinhardt moved to third, putting runners at the corners with still nobody out. The Wildcats then elected to intentionally walk Littlefield to load the bases.

Gover, the next hitter, worked the count to 2-1. On the ensuing pitch, Aderholt threw a wild pitch outside that went to the fence and Reinhardt came racing home to score the game-winning run.

Headland finished with seven hits, led by Evan Taylor and Scott with two each. Shelby County had five hits, two from Wilson.

The Rams struck first in game two, posting a run in the second inning. Reinhardt, who was 3-for-3 in the game, reached on an infield single with one out. He moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on fly out by Scott before scoring on a Littlefield single to left.

Headland moved a runner to third with two outs in the third, but the Wildcats’ Fox earned a strikeout to end the threat.

The Rams had an even better opportunity in the fourth. Mason Steele led off a single, but two pitches later, he was thrown out trying to steal second. It proved bigger when Reinhardt ripped a triple to right center.

Another base running mishap struck the Rams a batter later. With the count 2-2 to Scott, Birdsong signaled for a squeeze bunt, but Scott apparently didn’t see it and Reinhardt was easily out coming home.

“That was a huge inning when we got two runners out on the bases (and didn’t score),” Birdsong said. “That was crucial. If we get these runs, we could have a chance to add on.”

The Wildcats scored their two go-ahead runs in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Sheehan was hit by a pitch. Matthew Pearson followed with a RBI double to left. Aderholt added a run-scoring single up the middle to make it 2-1.

Headland threatened in the seventh. Reinhardt singled on a high bouncer over the pitcher to start the frame. A strikeout and fly out followed before Kaleb Edwards drew a walk to put two runners on. However, Fox, Shelby County’s winning pitcher, got a strikeout looking to end the game.