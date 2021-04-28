Headland soccer player, trio of baseball players sign scholarships

Assistant coach Billy Richards on King: “Jacob just has a unique ability of moving the ball where it needs to go. He also transitions well offense to defense. He’s a heck of a scorer, but he’s an unselfish player. He distributes the ball well. If he has the chance to score, he’ll score, but most of the time he passes the ball to other players. That speaks well of the type of player he is.”

Aplin on signing with Lawson State: “I went up there to Birmingham this spring and I really liked the campus and coaches. I couldn’t think of anywhere else I’d rather be going.”

On signing next to teammates: “Me and Tyson have been pretty good friends for a long time, so I think it will be good for us to get to go up there together. We (the three signees) have played together for long time and it’s just a blessing for us. I just want to thank all of the coaches and teammates that have helped me along the way.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coach Les Lancaster on Aplin: “Nate is a two-way guy. He’s my starting left fielder and one of our top pitchers. The reason we’re in round two (of playoffs) is because of him. He got the base hit to in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it.