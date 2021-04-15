Headland soccer team downs Charles Henderson

Jacob King scored three goals and Wyatt Farrar two to lead Headland to a 6-2 win over Charles Henderson Wednesday night in high school soccer.

Dillon Calabrese scored the other Ram goal.

Isaiah Coleman, Justin Tran and John McKee had assists on the scores by King, while King and Steven Miller had an assist on the two Farrar goals.

Eli Hudspeth and Kirtis Sliger combined on nine saves in goal for Headland.

Charles Henderson goals were by Bryan Juarez and Daniel Frigge.