Headland standout pitcher Bryce Cunningham signs with Vanderbilt

“I throw a fastball, slider and change-up,” Cunningham said. “I keep it pretty simple.”

He said his fastball has topped out at 95 miles per hour and is his top pitch.

“I command it pretty well,” Cunningham said.

While he has a talented arm, Cunningham feels his strong suit is his brain.

“The mental side of the game,” Cunningham said about his top attribute in the sport. “I feel I think through the game more so than most people do, so I feel that gives me an advantage.”

Headland second-year head baseball coach Les Lancaster, who had a six-year career in pro baseball as a pitcher, including a 1989 National League East Division title with the Chicago Cubs, said he is fortunate to coach Cunningham.

“For a new coach coming into a new program and having someone like that for two years, it definitely makes our job easier,” Lancaster said. “He is a hard worker. He always wants to improve in the physical and mental side of the game.

“The sky is the limit for him. He has a good future ahead of him.”

Lancaster said several factors stick out to him about his star pitcher.