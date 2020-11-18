Headland standout pitcher Bryce Cunningham signs with Vanderbilt

One of the Wiregrass’ brightest high school baseball stars is heading to one of the nation’s premier college baseball programs, one that features an impressive pipeline to the major leagues.
Headland High senior right-handed pitcher Bryce Cunningham signed Wednesday afternoon to play for Southeastern Conference program Vanderbilt, a two-time College World Series national champion in the last five years.
“It is a dream come true,” Cunningham said of signing a college scholarship. “I have dreamed about this since I was a little kid, so it is a pretty incredible feeling.”
In addition to their on-the field success, the Commodores under veteran coach Tim Corbin has produced a boatful of MLB players under his tutelage, including 40 pitchers being drafted by major league teams in the last decade.
The program has had nine players chosen in the top eight picks in the MLB Draft in the last 13 years. In the last full draft in 2019, 13 Commodores were chosen by MLB teams, including all six-draft eligible pitchers.
Among the former players on current pro rosters include MLB World Series champions Walker Buehler and David Price of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves first-round picks Dansby Swanson and Kyle Wright, Sonny Gray of the Cincinnati Reds, Carson Fulmer of the Chicago White Sox and Mike Minor of the Texas Rangers among many others.
That strong draft representation, especially with pitchers, didn’t go unnoticed by Headland’s star pitcher.
“The development part of it was definitely a big attraction,” Cunningham said, noting Vanderbilt’s ability to develop players MLB ready.
“That is another dream come true – to be able to go to college and potentially go pro is special.”
Vanderbilt’s pedigree wasn’t the only reason for Cunningham’s decision. He felt comfortable with the Commodores’ coaching staff, led by Corbin, who has guided the program since 2003.
“The coaching staff,” Cunningham said. “It felt more like a family than coaches. That is what drew me to it.”
Cunningham enters his senior year with the Rams after a strong start this past season before it was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He made three starts and struck out 24 batters in 11 innings, including 19 in a game against Ashford. He allowed only six hits and didn’t walk a batter over the 11 innings and had a 1-0 record with a 2.45 ERA.
As a sophomore, Cunningham finished with a 3-2 pitching record and a 2.40 earned run average with 50 strikeouts in 35 innings over nine appearances.
A hard-throwing righty, Cunningham said he has three main pitches.
“I throw a fastball, slider and change-up,” Cunningham said. “I keep it pretty simple.”
He said his fastball has topped out at 95 miles per hour and is his top pitch.
“I command it pretty well,” Cunningham said.
While he has a talented arm, Cunningham feels his strong suit is his brain.
“The mental side of the game,” Cunningham said about his top attribute in the sport. “I feel I think through the game more so than most people do, so I feel that gives me an advantage.”
Headland second-year head baseball coach Les Lancaster, who had a six-year career in pro baseball as a pitcher, including a 1989 National League East Division title with the Chicago Cubs, said he is fortunate to coach Cunningham.
“For a new coach coming into a new program and having someone like that for two years, it definitely makes our job easier,” Lancaster said. “He is a hard worker. He always wants to improve in the physical and mental side of the game.
“The sky is the limit for him. He has a good future ahead of him.”
Lancaster said several factors stick out to him about his star pitcher.
“He is competitive,” Lancaster said. “He hates losing and he is student of the game. He throws strikes. He is a very aggressive pitcher.”
With a former pro pitcher as his head coach, Cunningham said he has greatly improved thanks to Lancaster.
“He has definitely helped me with my mechanics and telling me about pitching, plus the mental side of the game,” Cunningham said. “I think he has prepared me well.”
At 6-foot-4 ½ and 220, Cunningham is a posing figure on the mound for hitters. Lancaster notes after Cunningham gets on a college weight program, he will be even stronger and bigger.
“Everybody likes tall pitchers because of the angles they create and he will probably get stronger even more so it will be curious to see where he tops out on the height and the weight,” Lancaster said.
