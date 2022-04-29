Headland sweeps Elberta in second round of Class 5A baseball playoffs

HEADLAND – Headland ended a seven-year itch on Friday night.

The Rams advanced to the state baseball quarterfinals for the first time since 2015 by sweeping the Elberta Warriors 2-0 and 7-1 in a Class 5A second-round best-of three series at Sheldon Field at Douglas Park.

The Rams, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A and owners of a 22-2 record, face Shelby County at home next Friday and Saturday in the quarterfinal round.

“It is exciting to get to the Elite Eight,” Headland head coach Bubber Birdsong said. “We are still rolling. Somebody is going to win this thing (the state title) and I told the kids, ‘Why not us?’”

The Rams rode the pitching of seniors Reigh Jordan and Tanner Taylor in Friday’s sweep. Jordan, who has signed with San Jacinto Community College in Texas, pitched a three-hit shutout in the opener. Taylor, who is headed to Southern Union Junior College in Wadley, allowed just four hits and one late run in the second game.

“They have been that way all year as our No. 1 and No. 2,” Birdsong said. “Reigh and Tanner have been outstanding all year and we still have a No. 3 guy Bryce Gover, who threw a lot during the season, but we haven’t had to use him yet (in the playoffs). I think down the road he will be a valuable weapon.

“Reigh is more of a velocity guy and Taylor is more of a finesse pitcher, but they are a great combination. If you win that first game (with Reigh) and you have Tanner Taylor coming back for game two, you are in pretty good shape.”

Offensively, Headland struggled most of the night with big hits, though it got a couple in game two. The Rams, though, were able to capitalize enough on some gifts from Elberta in game two. The Warriors walked eight batters, hit a batter and threw four wild pitches, while also committing three errors and losing a fly ball that went for a two-run hit. For the night, Headland left 18 runners on base.

“We get a lot of base runners, but we don’t get them in a lot of times,” Birdsong said. “We leave a lot of runners on base a lot. We talked (after the game) about working on that this week and having better approaches with two outs and two strikes.”

The opener was a scoreless tie for five plus innings before Headland turned to the running game to capitalize on two infield hits, a walk and two wild pitches to score the contest’s only runs in the bottom of the sixth.

After a fly out to open the inning, Mason Steele reached on an infield single up the middle that Elberta shortstop Blaine White fielded, but had no play on. Steele then stole both second and third bases with Karson Reinhardt at the plate. Following the second steal, Warrior coaches, with a 3-1 count on Reinhardt, elected to put him on first to set up a double play.

Elberta pitcher Brandon Williams got a strikeout for the second out. Headland’s Kaleb Edwards then hit a grounder in the hole between the shortstop and third baseman that White fielded again, but he had no chance to throw out Edwards. Steele scored on the infield hit to make it 1-0.

With Headland’s Parker Littlefield at the plate, Williams uncorked a 0-2 wild pitch to move Reinhardt and Edwards to third and second base. Two pitches later, the Warrior hurler threw another wild pitch and Reinhardt came racing home to score to make it 2-0.

A strikeout ended the Ram sixth, putting the game into the hands of Jordan, who had dealt with Warrior traffic most of the game thanks in part to four Ram errors. There would be no traffic, though, in the seventh as the Headland hurler retired the side in order on two ground outs and a fly out to center. It was his only clean inning of the game.

Jordan struck out six, including four to end innings, three with a runner at second base. He also helped himself with a pickoff at first base after a lead-off error.

Elberta’s Williams also had a strong outing, giving up just six hits, three of which were infield safeties. He struck out five and had the intentional walk.

Edwards led the Ram offense with two hits. The Warriors had three hits with Williams and Landon Adams both earning a double.

In game two, Headland, the designated visiting team, seized a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, taking advantage of three walks and a wild pitch. Steele and Reinhardt walked to open the inning and Trey Scott’s sacrifice bunt moved the two up a base. Steele then scored on a wild pitch. After a strikeout and walk, Reinhardt scored on a single to left by Trent Weatherly.

The Rams loaded the bases with another walk, but left the three runners stranded after a foul ball pop out to the catcher.

Another bases loaded chance would come in the top of the third for Headland. Parker Littlefield cashed in the opportunity with a three-run double off the left field fence to drive in Jordan (single), Reinhardt (single) and Edwards (walk) to put the Rams up 5-0.

“We were still struggling a little bit then we finally got a big hit that cleared the bases and that broke their (the Warriors) back,” Birdsong said of Littlefield’s three-run hit.

Headland padded the margin to 7-0 in the fourth. Tanner Taylor was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Evan Taylor laid down a sacrifice bunt and reached when the throw to first was bad. A wild pitch then moved Evan Taylor to second. After an infield ground out, Steele hit a fly ball that Elberta’s right fielder lost and the ball fell in for a two-run double.

The Warriors ruined the shutout bid in the bottom of the sixth, scoring on a two-out single by Williams. The hit was the only one to reach the outfield off Taylor as the other three were all infield hits. Taylor struck out six in his complete game performance.

Steele led Headland’s seven-hit attack with two hits.

The Rams now focus on their first state quarterfinal appearance in seven years.

“We challenged the kids before we left that we have to have a better week of practice and get more focused because there are no bad teams left as everybody is good from here on out,” Birdsong said.