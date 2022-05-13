Headland swept by Holtville in 5A baseball semifinals

The best season of Headland baseball in more than 30 years came to an end on Thursday as the Rams were swept by Holtville 4-2, 7-2 in a Class 5A state semifinal best-of-three series at Holtville.

Headland finished the season with a 24-5 record, but reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1986. Holtville (34-5) advanced to the state championship round for the first time since 1983.

In the opening game, the Bulldogs scored a run in the first inning and two in the second to build a 3-1 advantage, which proved to be enough for Holtville pitcher Tanner Potts. Potts limited the Rams to five hits and two runs in a complete-game performance.

Headland pitcher Reigh Jordan also excelled on the mound, striking out eight and scattering seven hits over six innings. He gave four runs, only one in the final four innings.

Offensively, Karson Reinhardt was 2-for-2 and drove in both Headland runs. Mason Steele added a double.

In game two, the Rams’ offense was limited to just four hits and was struck out 11 times by Holtville’s Todd Wilson. Jordan had two of the hits. Reinhardt and Kaleb Edwards both drove in a run.

Tanner Taylor pitched the first four innings, giving up eight hits and four runs with three of the runs earned. He struck out four and walked two. Bryce Gover worked the final three innings, allowing three hits and three runs with two earned runs. He struck out one and walked two.