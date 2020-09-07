Headland teen Morgan Whitten wins state barrel racing competition

It was in the wee hours Sunday morning before Headland’s Morgan Whitten could celebrate winning the state championship in the youth barrels race at the Alabama Open Horsemanship Association event in Montgomery this past weekend.
It was worth the wait.
“I knew it was pretty good, but I really wasn’t sure if there was going to be somebody better,” Whitten said of her run.
Whitten, 17, was one of 63 entrants in the 13-17 age division and wasn’t able to saddle up her horse, Felicia, and ride in competition until it was well past midnight.
“My class was actually the last class,” Whitten explained of the event which started Saturday night. “It’s like a full horse show. At around 9 they started the pony barrels, and that took a few hours. And then they had the 12-under and then ours.”
After watching the first 10 competitors or so in her age division, Whitten retreated to the practice arena to get her horse ready.
It was around 1:40 a.m. when Whitten, the 40th rider, was called to compete.
“I don’t think she was tired because she had been standing in the stall and hadn’t had to work that day,” Whitten said of her horse.
Obviously Felicia was raring to go as witnessed by the winning time of 16.3 seconds as Whitten rode the horse around three barrels before racing back to the finish line.
“You only have one run, so if you knock a barrel, you’re pretty much out,” Whitten said. “I just kind of went in hoping for a clean run and hoping I didn’t hit any barrels and I just let her do the rest.”
Then the wait was on.
“My mom had been keeping up with the fastest times, so I knew that mine was the fastest so far after I ran,” Whitten said. “I just had to watch the other girls to know.”
When the competition ended around 2:30 a.m. and no other rider had a faster time, Whitten could finally celebrate a victory.
“It was kind of exciting (waiting),” Whitten said. “I was nervous the whole time, but I was happy for the rest of the people who did good.”
It was the first state competition Whitten had tried after participating in many local events over the years.
“I’ve been riding horses all of my life,” Whitten said. “I first started barrel racing when I was around 5 or 6 when I had a pony. I got this horse I have right now about three years ago and I’ve been training her pretty much by myself and just doing shows locally around Dothan and Headland.
“I qualified for the state show and I took her and I won it.”
The accomplishment came after many hours of preparation.
“It takes a long time to train them,” Whitten said. “You have to start out with your basic training and then you can start trying to put them on a pattern. At first, they’re not very good at it. They won’t even really turn. But she got good.”
Whitten said she had no idea how she would stack up against others from around the state.
“I really wasn’t sure, because there were so many people,” Whitten said.
Now she knows.
“I plan on continuing it,” Whitten said of barrel racing.
