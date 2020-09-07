Headland teen Morgan Whitten wins state barrel racing competition

It was in the wee hours Sunday morning before Headland’s Morgan Whitten could celebrate winning the state championship in the youth barrels race at the Alabama Open Horsemanship Association event in Montgomery this past weekend.

It was worth the wait.

“I knew it was pretty good, but I really wasn’t sure if there was going to be somebody better,” Whitten said of her run.

Whitten, 17, was one of 63 entrants in the 13-17 age division and wasn’t able to saddle up her horse, Felicia, and ride in competition until it was well past midnight.

“My class was actually the last class,” Whitten explained of the event which started Saturday night. “It’s like a full horse show. At around 9 they started the pony barrels, and that took a few hours. And then they had the 12-under and then ours.”

After watching the first 10 competitors or so in her age division, Whitten retreated to the practice arena to get her horse ready.

It was around 1:40 a.m. when Whitten, the 40th rider, was called to compete.

“I don’t think she was tired because she had been standing in the stall and hadn’t had to work that day,” Whitten said of her horse.