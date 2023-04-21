HEADLAND – After a lackluster first-game loss, the Headland Rams bounced back with a decisive win Friday night to force a third game in its Class 5A opening-round playoff series against Greenville at Sheldon Field.

Following a 3-1 loss in the opener, the Rams earned a 14-3 win in game two. Headland (22-7) and Greenville (12-12) play game three Saturday at 11 a.m. at Sheldon Field. The winner advances to a second-round series next week.

“Like I told them after the first game, there are two types of people – people who are humbled and people who are about to be humbled,” Headland head coach Brett Birdsong said. “I thought we got humbled in the first game and hit the reset button (for game two). We relaxed a little bit and played a lot better.”

After falling behind 1-0 in the second game, the Rams scored in each of the final five innings. They posted three in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth to break it open before piling on two more in the sixth and three in the seventh.

“Our motto lately has been ‘Push it to the next guy,’” Birdsong said. “They threw a guy that was very similar to the first game guy, a lot of breaking balls and not a lot of velocity, but I thought we did a good job of taking what they were giving us and forcing them to make plays on the infield.”

It was opposite in the first game when the Rams offense hit into 12 mostly weak routine fly ball outs out of 21 outs.

“I think the guys were so amped up to hit that ball over the fence and they took advantage of it,” Birdsong said. “They caught every fly ball as every fly ball held up for them.”

The Ram offense produced 12 hits in game two with the heart of the order doing the biggest damage. Clean-up hitter Mason Steele earned three hits and drove in three runs and Trent Weatherly, the No. 3 hitter, had two hits and also drove in three runs. At the bottom of the order, Logan Ivey had two hits with a RBI and Bryce Gover had a hit with two runs batted in. Evan Taylor added a RBI on a sac fly.

Gover, Headland’s ace, picked up the pitching win. He worked 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine and giving up six hits and three runs. Miles Brannon worked the last 1 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and no runs, while striking out two.

Trip Albert, who had big day overall in the two games, paced Greenville’s eight-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with two runs batted in. Christian Hill was 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Greenville scored in the first inning, taking advantage of two walks and a hit batter to load the bases before Albert singled in a run.

Headland struck for three runs in the third inning. After two outs, Kaleb Edwards singled and Parker Littlefield reached on an error by the first baseman, who dropped a throw from the third baseman. Weatherly then delivered a two-run double in the left-field corner. After Weatherly stole third, Mason Steele’s fly ball to left field was dropped for an error, allowing Weatherly to score to make it 3-1.

The Tigers cut the deficit with a run in the bottom of the third on a run-scoring triple by Albert.

Headland, though, got the run back in the following half inning. Trey Scott walked to open the frame and moved to second on a wild pitch. He scored on an Ivey single to right field.

The Rams started pulling away in the fifth inning, scoring five runs to open up a 9-2 advantage.

Walks to Littlefield and Weatherly opened the inning and Steele delivered an opposite field RBI single to left. After Steele was picked off, Luke Nelson walked. The Rams then executed a double steal with Weatherly scoring. Nelson then stole third with the throw from the catcher going to left field, allowing the Ram runner to score.

Headland loaded the bases moments later off a Scott single, an error on a Taylor sac bunt and a walk to Ivey. Gover then blooped a two-run single to right center, making it 9-2,

Two more runs crossed in the sixth to give Headland an 11-2 advantage. Steele and Nelson earned singles to start the inning and moved to second and third on a double steal. Taylor delivered a sac fly to center to score Steele. A throwing error by the catcher trying to get Nelson ended in left field, allowing Nelson to score.

Greenville scored a run in the bottom half on a run-scoring double by Hill.

The Rams tacked on three more runs in the top of the seventh. Weatherly’s deep fly ball to center with the bases loaded was dropped, allowing a run to score. Steele followed with a two-run double.

Greenville 3, Headland 1: The Rams couldn’t get the clutch hit in the opener, earning just three hits off Albert, who struck out four in a complete game performance.

Headland had plenty of opportunities with runners in five of the seven innings, thanks in part three walks, four hit batters and an error, but the Rams left 11 stranded.

Ram pitcher Jake Johnson struck out 11, but the Tigers made five of their six hits count for runs.

In the fourth inning, Austin Beck stroked an opposite field double to left to open the inning and later scored on a Sandrell Williams single past third.

An inning later, Jaiden Dunklin earned a one-out single and moved to second on a BJ Dickerson ground out to the first baseman. With two outs and a 0-2 count on Benton Taylor, Dunklin took off for third on a stolen base attempt. The throw from Headland’s catcher ended up in left field, allowing Dunklin to come in and score, making it 2-0 Tigers.

The Rams cut the gap in the bottom half as Luke Nelson doubled in Weatherly, who doubled earlier in the inning.

Greenville, though, answered with a run in the top of the sixth to ease out to a 3-1 lead. Hill and Beck opened the inning with a single each. After a strikeout, the runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch. Following another strikeout, Albert hit a slow grounder to the shortstop and beat out the throw to first, allowing Hill to score.

“Credit Greenville as they came out and played well (in the first game),” Birdsong said. “They made every single play in the field and threw strikes. They kept us off balance, throwing a lot of breaking balls.”

Hill had two hits to lead Greenville.