Headland's Alexis Grandstaff named Bassmaster All-American

Grandstaff captured two wins in the 2020 tournament season as well as 10 Top 5 finishes and 10 Top 20 finishes. She is a two-time Bassmaster High School National Championship Qualifier (2019 and 2021) as well as the recipient of two Big Fish Awards at Lake Wedowee and Lake Eufaula.

“She has proven herself a fierce competitor in the field of high school bass fishing,” Headland coach Shannon Smith was quoted in the release. “She has continuously excelled in her academics and leadership roles.

“She has been a trusted friend and Bass Team member to many. All of these qualities and more are what make Alexis Grandstaff a top candidate for the Top 12 Bassmaster High School All-American.”

Grandstaff began fishing on the Headland team as a seventh grader after Cherry’s father suggested she might enjoy being part of the squad.

“I’ve always fished with my dad,” Grandstaff said. “We’ve had a boat as long as I can remember. Aaron’s dad called me and was like, ‘Hey, I think you’ll really love this team.’ And I was like, ‘You know, you might be right.’

“So I tried it out my seventh grade year and I loved it. I really like fishing against the guys and being on an equal playing field.”