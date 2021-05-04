Headland's Andrew Davis signs to compete for Troy Bass Team

So how did the team do throughout the competition?

“We actually struggled in this tournament,” he said. “During practice we had some pretty good fish, but the weather conditions changed on us and it really bit us in the butt.”

Evan Rice, the president of the Troy Bass Fishing Team, believes Davis will be a big contributor.

“We’ve got this bass team that started years ago and we’re finally making our way up there and trying to make a name for ourselves, and Andrew is going to help us do that,” Rice said. “I really love the way Andrew fishes. He’s going to bring a lot to the team.”

Shannon Smith, the Headland coach, is also the mother of Davis and was somewhat emotional at times during the signing.

“I’m so ridiculously proud of Andrew,” she said. “I’ve watched him grow, and not just in the sport, but I’ve watched him mature into the person that he is today. I’ve watched him absolutely lay everything out there, do everything right, and still fail and get back up and do it again.

“I’ve had the great honor of being able to sit front and center and watch that in his development. I’m extremely grateful that I have been allowed to be a part of this journey that he is on.”