Headland's Hudson Choquette named to Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing team

Make it a trifecta for the Headland Bass Team.

Headland High fisherman Hudson Choquette, who recently signed to attend the University of Montevallo and compete in the sport, was named Wednesday as one of 12 members of the Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team.

It's the third straight year Headland has had a member on the prestigious national team. Aaron Cherry was named All-American two years ago and Alexis Grandstaff received the honor last year.

“We take a lot of pride in our program,” Choquette said. “We’re just a bunch of people from south Alabama that love to fish, and that’s what we really do is just take care of others.

“Not only do we try to do the best we can, but we try to be the best team that we can – whether that be helping our junior anglers, or just fishing. I mean, that’s the best that you can do to learn and grow is to go fishing and practice.”

Choquette learned of the All-American honor by a text message.

“I actually got out of school and a buddy of mine who is going to Montevallo – Drake Sturgill – he actually texted me and was like ‘Congratulations’ and I was like, ‘For what?’” Choquette said.

“It means a lot to me because this is everything I’ve been working for, not only the scholarship to competitively fish at a collegiate level, but also to make the All-American team is something I’ve been working on over the past six years to reach that elite level of high school bass fishing.”

Choquette makes the point that the Headland team doesn’t have a lake nearby to fish in, making the recognition even more notable.

“Especially being so lake poor on this side of Alabama – where we really just have closest to us Lake Eufaula and Lake Seminole – it’s definitely something I’m very proud of,” Choquette said.

Choquette won three tournaments over the course of the 2021 tournament season, placing in the Top 5 once and the Top 20 eight times. He is a five-time Bassmaster High School National Championship qualifier and a six-time Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School State Championship qualifier. In 2021, he earned the title of 2021 Wiregrass Student Angler Trail Angler of the Year and was named a 2021 Bassmaster High School All-American Honorable Mention.

Choquette said the national recognition gives younger fishermen in the area something to shoot for.

“Being that role model for somebody is definitely something I look to be,” Choquette said. “I want to take the knowledge that I’ve learned and pass that on so Headland can grow as a team.”

Choquette and Braxton Hopper of Chelsea are the lone members from Alabama on the team. They join Tyson Verkaik (Eustis, Fla.), Gabriel Clark (Ellerslie, Ga.), Cole Berry (Terre Haute, Ind.), Evan Fields (Shelbyville, Ky.), Levi Thibodaux (Thibodaux, La.), Rein Golubjatnikov (Pittsford, N.Y.), Banks Shaw (Harrison, Tenn.), Nathan Reynolds (Nashville, Tenn.), Connor Dunn (Lucas, Texas) and Jared Mizell (Pearland, Texas) to complete the team.

Nearly 400 applications nominating students in grades 10-12 were submitted from 34 states across the nation. Of these, 53 students were chosen as Bassmaster All-State anglers. After considering tournament résumés, conservation efforts, community service activities and recommendations from school officials and coaches, a panel of judges consisting of representatives from the sportfishing industry, media and conservation groups further narrowed the field to the Top 12 high school anglers in the country.

The 2022 All-American team has been invited to participate in an exclusive Bassmaster High School All-American Tournament, which will be held in conjunction with the 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, scheduled to take place May 19-22 in Quitman, Texas. Each All-American angler will be paired with an Elite Series pro for the one-day derby to be held on a nearby fishery.

“I’m looking forward to catching some bass in Texas, I know that,” Choquette said.