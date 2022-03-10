Headland's Hudson Choquette signs with Montevallo bass fishing team

Hudson Choquette, a senior on Headland’s bass fishing team, loves being outside on the lake enjoying the setting with family and friends.

He also loves the expectation of catching that next big fish.

“You never know what is on the next cast,” Choquette said. “You always keep going because you never know what can happen. I have been humbled by the sport many a times and I have also been proud of the victories that have come from it. I just love going out being with my friends, my dad, other boat captains and sharing what God has created for us.”

Choquette, a six-year member of the Headland bass team, will now get to enjoy the sport on a higher competitive level --- in college. He signed on Thursday to be a part of the University of Montevallo bass fishing team.

Montevallo, located in Shelby County about an hour south of Birmingham, is a two-time Bass Pro Shops Collegiate School of the Year – considered collegiate bass fishing’s Super Bowl.

“Montevallo has a really great outdoor scholars program and that allows athletes and students like me to continue to love the outdoors and be out there and respect it,” Choquette said of attending Montevallo. “Also, I am going to college to further my education and the resources that Montevallo has (in education) is something I am grateful for and caught my eye.”

Choquette said he plans to major in marketing management while at Montevallo.

In signing with Montevallo, the 2021 Bassmaster All-State Fishing Team honoree will team back up with friend and former Headland teammate Aaron Cherry, who signed two years ago with the Falcons. The two were often in the same boat catching fish in competitions at Headland. They still fish together when Cherry comes back to town.

Choquette said Cherry being on the team played a little role in deciding on Montevallo, though it was not the biggest factor. He did, however, say advice from Cherry came in handy.

“I would say it had a little bit to do with it, but I wouldn’t say it was the strongest factor as to why I chose this school,” Choquette said. “Him being there allowed me to dive into the school more and to understand what the school is like and how the students are on campus and that is one thing I truly fell in love with about Montevallo (the students and campus).”

Choquette said most people don’t realize the amount of time and brain power it takes to be a skilled bass fisherman.

“Most people just think we are just bobbing a line out there, but really it is a huge complex system to how figure out where fish are,” Choquette said. “We are traveling all over the country to chase little green fish. That is what is so crazy as we spend all this money and gas to do this. We try to learn what they do and try to imitate other things that they eat in order to find out where they are.”

He stresses bass fishing provides skills that can be used in other facets of life, like communication, teamwork and how to work through situations for solutions.

Choquette said he is ready to take the skills he learned in the last six years to the college level. He feels he has certain abilities that will be a benefit to the Falcon team.

“One thing I can bring to the table is leadership,” Choquette said. “Here at HHS, I am the SGA president as well as the FFA president and I think those leadership skills are something that can help out with the team.”