Headland's Nowell signs with ESCC; Gard with LBW

Two Headland softball players are staying close to home in the Wiregrass, but going to different programs after signing with junior college teams Wednesday afternoon.

Tori Nowell, a Ram senior pitcher, inked with Enterprise State Community College, while Abby Gard, a senior shortstop/second baseman, signed with Lurleen B. Wallace of Andalusia.

“Ever since I was about 7 years old, I have always had the dream of playing in college and it is just awesome to be able to do it for myself and work hard enough to get where I am,” Nowell said after a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Headland High auditorium. “I couldn’t have done without the people like my parents, my friends and my coaches. They are all awesome.”

Gard also felt Wednesday’s signing was a by-product of hard work and a lot of time in improving on her softball game with help from family and friends.

“It means all my hard work and dedication have paid off,” Gard said. “That the time and effort I have put in, the coaches have helped me put in and my family pushed me towards, it all just means a lot to be able to go to college for it (softball).”

Nowell said one of the biggest factors in her decision to attend Enterprise State was head coach Clair Goodson, who she has known since she was 5 years old.

“She is just a fun coach who knows how to have a good time, but also get things done and work hard,” Nowell said.

Gard, meanwhile, said she liked the LBW campus in Andalusia as well as head coach Katie Wiggins.

“I liked it was a small school and I have friends that go there,” Gard said. “I feel it will be a good environment for me and I know it is going to be positive. I like the coach and I love the campus.”

Both players had strong seasons at the plate this past spring for the Rams. Nowell had a .420 batting average with a .482 on-base percentage, a .640 slugging percentage and 12 runs batted in. She also struck out 56 batters in the pitching circle. Gard also hit .420 and had a .525 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage and 13 runs batted in, while also excelling on defense, mostly at shortstop, though she also played second base and a little outfield.

“Tori and Abby are both a force (for us),” Headland softball coach Anna Himes said. “They have big attitudes, but in the best way – they are competitive and they work hard. They really contribute to the team in a lot of ways. They are both utility players in that you can put them anywhere and you can trust they are going to do their job.

“Their work ethic extends from practices to games and games to practice and even to out of school and regular community activities – they are going be there and they will work hard. They are both good athletes and good people.”

The two longtime friends and teammates will have the opportunity to face each other in college with ESCC and LBW being nearby junior college rivals. Both are excited about the opportunity to get the best of the other.

“We are both so competitive, so it is going to be really fun,” Nowell said. “We love playing against each other, whether that is ping pong in P.E. or volleyball or anything. We like playing together, but we love playing each other, too. It is really fun. We both like winning.”

Gard added, “It will be different going against each other. It is like Tori said, we are very competitive and love to win, but we will go out there and we will have a good time, smiling all the way through it no matter who is winning or losing.

“We have played together almost all of our lives. We played travel ball together since we were 10 years old. We played T ball together. It will be crazy playing each other for the first time (in an organized sport).

“It will be interesting, seeing how competitive we are and in light of her pitching and me hitting to see who gets the best of whom. I have caught her before, so I know her pitches. She definitely knows my weaknesses and strengths better than anybody just like I know hers as well as anybody.”