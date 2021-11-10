Headland's Taylor signs with Southern Union baseball

Headland shortstop Tanner Taylor said he was nervous at first about the recruiting process.
He doesn’t have to worry about it anymore.
The Ram senior signed a college scholarship Wednesday to play baseball at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley.
“At the start, it was nerve-racking because there were a lot of uncertainties, but once you get that first offer, it is a relief,” Taylor said.
A strong summer season with the Troy Post 70 baseball team help lead Taylor to Southern Union, led by head coach Aaron Everett.
“Coach Everett gave me a call after the summer, right after the summer season ended then I went up there for a visit and he offered me when I went up there for the visit,” Taylor said.
Though a shortstop and sometimes a pitcher with the Rams, Taylor played third base with Post 70. Third base is the position he is likely to play at while at Southern Union.
“He (Everett) said that he could see me playing middle infield, possibly third base,” Taylor said.
First-year Headland baseball coach Bubber Birdsong, who was an assistant coach for Headland the last two years, said Taylor has a baseball IQ “off the chart” and has “all the tools” to be a successful college player.
“He is really solid defensively and is good with bat control on offense,” said Birdsong, also noting he has seen Taylor get bigger and stronger in recent months. “He puts the ball in play and is an excellent defensive shortstop. He is a good leader on and off the field. He is the kind that you don’t have to tell do something; he just does it.”
Taylor said he feels his offense and defense are both solid.
“I think they balance each other out,” Taylor said. “They are both pretty even.”
Defensively, he said, “I have a good glove and a good arm and I make the routine plays,” while offensively, he said, “I am more of a gap to gap hitter, more a low line drive doubles and singles hitter.”
Taylor said several things impressed him about Southern Union.
“The coaching staff, coach Everett and the facilities plus the area around campus,” Taylor said of why he chose the Bison program.
While he said he plans to work on every facet of his game daily in preparation for college, he said he also wants to concentrate on his senior season in the spring at Headland.
“We have a chance to be good this year and I am looking forwarded getting to playing with these incredible teammates and hoping all these other seniors get a chance to play college baseball.