Headland's Taylor signs with Southern Union baseball

“He is really solid defensively and is good with bat control on offense,” said Birdsong, also noting he has seen Taylor get bigger and stronger in recent months. “He puts the ball in play and is an excellent defensive shortstop. He is a good leader on and off the field. He is the kind that you don’t have to tell do something; he just does it.”

Taylor said he feels his offense and defense are both solid.

“I think they balance each other out,” Taylor said. “They are both pretty even.”

Defensively, he said, “I have a good glove and a good arm and I make the routine plays,” while offensively, he said, “I am more of a gap to gap hitter, more a low line drive doubles and singles hitter.”

Taylor said several things impressed him about Southern Union.

“The coaching staff, coach Everett and the facilities plus the area around campus,” Taylor said of why he chose the Bison program.

While he said he plans to work on every facet of his game daily in preparation for college, he said he also wants to concentrate on his senior season in the spring at Headland.